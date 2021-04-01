Transparencies, dental floss and a hotel room. Carolina Sandoval stokes the ‘Flame of love’

With a transparent bodysuit-swimsuit that turned into a thong from behind and from a hotel room where she was 6 years ago, the Venezuelan Carolina sandoval it was unleashed in a witty and original way. This time he started his usual “I spent the night with Caro“From the bed, with his hair loose and he talked about how to maintain and / or enliven “The flame of love”. According to the Venezuelan, this is not always achieved by having a night of passion but quite the opposite, moving away so that routine and monotony do not reach them.

For this, the former driver of Tell me what you know she showed off her imposing curves and was also accompanied by her two great loves, her daughters Barbara Camila and Amalia victoria. Yes, even though “The Poisonous” She looked sexy, it was a party for “the women of the house” to talk about different topics and especially so that Nick hernandez, partner and husband of the journalist, will miss her and could also have his free time.

The former presenter from Telemundo is convinced that, so that love and passion remain almost intact with the passage of time, distances and spaces are the same. Obviously, this generated comments of all kinds, from those who criticize her for appearing “Encountered in front of her little ones” to others who “appreciate the advice and promise to put it into practice.” Also passing through those who call her “Overweight and vulgar”, as well as those who consider that “She has a tremendous personality and curves that knock down anyone’s jaw”.

No doubt, Carolina sandoval always makes them talk. For better or for worse, but many are those who always think of their usual “Live”.

Keep reading:

Don Cheto grabs Chiquis Rivera’s thigh in a very suggestive pose

With a tremendous punch, Bad Bunny showed The Miz that he is ready for WrestleMania

The Kardashians fight with the Jenners to determine who has better ‘genetics’

Breaks the silence by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, did she lie?