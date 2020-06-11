When the covid-19 caused the confinement of much of humanity, a group of young people decided to do something positive with their time: raise awareness about the importance of taking the pandemic seriously through a radio program recorded from Madrid, Bilbao and the Senegalese town of Gandiol. Located next to the city of Saint Louis, on the northwest coast of Senegal, and with a fishing tradition, from there thousands of residents have migrated to Europe in the last decade. One of its inhabitants is Amadou Mbaye, and he is the one who presents this radio program.

Through the waves, this young man contacts emigrated neighbors to find out how the pandemic is being lived in Spain and to get an idea of ​​how it can affect them. In Senegal, the coronavirus has spread less and in fact, in Gandiol, no case has been registered, although it has been reported in nearby places, but the neighbors are aware that it is a reality. “We decided to launch this program because we wanted to give voice to compatriots who are outside the country, but who are from here and who are being affected by the pandemic,” he explains.

One morning in May, Amadou is accompanied by a couple of collaborators to start his radio program. In today’s broadcast they will contact two compatriots residing in Spain: Marra Ngom, in Bilbao and Serigne Mbaye, in Madrid. The latter, a member of the Mantero Union, intervenes through phone calls or audio messages. They not only warn of the importance of maintaining preventive measures … It also insists on the delicate economic situation that the migrant sub-Saharan population is experiencing, especially those who have lost their jobs and cannot continue to send remittances. “Almost all the jobs are unemployed and that worries us because we are not well to survive or to help,” he explains of a reality that the United Nations has already warned about: the impact of the virus will make remittances decrease by 20% in 2020, representing a loss of $ 110 billion in available resources to buy food and meet other needs of migrant families.

“The way to help now is to tell this reality and, above all, raise awareness by explaining how they live there and calling attention to those who are here so that they do not relax,” adds Amadou. For this announcer, who speaks and lives daily with Gandiol’s neighbors, testimonies like Serigne’s are very important because they help people not to forget that the pandemic is real.

Marra Ngom is another Gandiol neighbor who lives in Bilbao and, among other occupations, works with the NGO Médicos del Mundo. Due to her work with this organization, she is living closely the economic consequences that the coronavirus crisis is having on the most vulnerable population. “The most urgent needs are to eat and drink and, in fact, when the crisis started, many people called us because they had run out of food at home,” he says.

The radio program is recorded in the radio studio of the Aminata cultural center, a space created by the Hahatay youth association. This is nothing more than a local and educational development project between Spain and Senegal founded and well rooted in Gandiol itself, which attracts dozens of volunteers each year. Gandiol’s radio covers almost the 29 towns of the rural commune, where around 24,000 people reside. “We can think that all these people are listening and, through comments that we receive on social networks or programs that we upload to Ivox, we realize that they are having a good reception in the town,” says Amadou.

Thus, thanks to the testimonies of young people like Serigne or Marra, the radio in Gandiol has become an essential transcontinental tool to give reliable information about how family and friends are in Spain and about the importance of protecting themselves against the new disease. And Amadou has observed another no less trivial teaching: that emigration to Europe is not a fairy tale. “The migration is seen in another way, they see that there is another reality that they did not pay attention to before, that things work according to the current situation,” says the announcer.

You can follow FUTURE PLANET on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.