Baudelaire’s next poem is number LXVIII and is titled La Pipa. A poem that talks about the same poet making a personification of this smoking contraption. So we continue with another poem from Las Flores del Mal.

THE FLOWERS OF EVIL – CHARLES BAUDELAIRE

THE PIPE

Je suis la pipe d’un auteur;

On voit, à contempler ma mine

D’Abyssinienne ou de Cafrine *,

That mon maître is a grand smoker.

Quand il est comblé de douleur,

Je fu comme la chaumine

Où la cuisine be prepared

Pour le retour du laboureur.

J’enlace et je berce son âme

Dans le réseau mobile et bleu

Qui monte de ma bouche en feu,

Et je roule a puissant dictame

Qui charme son cœur et guérit

De ses fatigues are esprit.

I am the pipe of an author;

you see, looking at my face

Abyssinian or African,

that my owner is a heavy smoker.

When he is full of pain,

I smoke like the shack

where the kitchen is prepared

for the return of the farmer.

I hug and cradle your soul

in the movable and blue framework

that rises from my burning mouth,

and I conduct a powerful opinion

that captivates your heart and will heal

of his fatigue his spirit.

Note* – Denomination of the slaves of the Reunion island.

Friendly way of calling women of this origin in France.