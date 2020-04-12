Baudelaire’s next poem is number LXVIII and is titled La Pipa. A poem that talks about the same poet making a personification of this smoking contraption. So we continue with another poem from Las Flores del Mal.
THE FLOWERS OF EVIL – CHARLES BAUDELAIRE
THE PIPE
Je suis la pipe d’un auteur;
On voit, à contempler ma mine
D’Abyssinienne ou de Cafrine *,
That mon maître is a grand smoker.
Quand il est comblé de douleur,
Je fu comme la chaumine
Où la cuisine be prepared
Pour le retour du laboureur.
J’enlace et je berce son âme
Dans le réseau mobile et bleu
Qui monte de ma bouche en feu,
Et je roule a puissant dictame
Qui charme son cœur et guérit
De ses fatigues are esprit.
I am the pipe of an author;
you see, looking at my face
Abyssinian or African,
that my owner is a heavy smoker.
When he is full of pain,
I smoke like the shack
where the kitchen is prepared
for the return of the farmer.
I hug and cradle your soul
in the movable and blue framework
that rises from my burning mouth,
and I conduct a powerful opinion
that captivates your heart and will heal
of his fatigue his spirit.
Note* – Denomination of the slaves of the Reunion island.
Friendly way of calling women of this origin in France.