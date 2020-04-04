This little poem by Charles Baudelaire, is number sixty-seven of The Flowers of Evil, in its second edition in 1861. And it tells us about owls, the nocturnal animal par excellence; making our poet, in the end, a personification in his last stanza.

THE FLOWERS OF EVIL – CHARLES BAUDELAIRE

LES HIBOUX

Sous les ifs noirs qui les abritent,

Les hiboux seiennent rangés,

Ainsi que des dieux étrangers,

Dardant leur œil rouge. Ils méditent.

Sans remuer ils se tendront

Jusqu’à l’heure mélancolique

Où, poussant le soleil oblique,

Les ténèbres s’établiront.

Leur attitude au sage enseigne

Qu’il faut en ce monde qu’il craigne

Le tumulte et le mouvement;

L’homme ivre d’une ombre qui passe

Porte toujours le châtiment

D’avoir voulu changer de place.

THE OWLS

Under the black yews that house them,

owls stand in line,

just like mysterious gods,

they look out with their red eyes. They meditate.

Without moving they will remain

until the melancholic hour

in which, pushed by the oblique sun,

darkness will settle.

His wise attitude teaches

what is necessary in this world to fear

the tumult and the movement;

the drunk man of a passing shadow,

always carries the punishment

of having wanted to change places.