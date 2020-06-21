It is clear that our poet acted as chronicler of all the phases of being in man. And if in the previous poem of Las Flores del Mal, we assumed that metaphysical death, in this poem today titled The Dead Jubilant, this fact is evident. An entry into this stadium with a positive availability despite the circumstances. As if our poet yearned to feel the pain to continue looking at the world, rather than remain inert forever.

LE MORT JOYEUX

Dans une terre grasse et pleine d’escargots

Je veux creuser moi-même une fosse profonde,

Où je puisse à loisir étaler mes vieux os

Et sleep dans l’oubli comme un requin dans l’onde.

You have the testaments and you have the tombeaux;

Plutôt that d’implorer unites larme du monde,

Vivant, j’aimerais mieux inviter les corbeaux

À saigner tous les bouts de ma carcasse immonde.

You will! noirs compagnons sans oreille et sans yeux,

Voyez come à vous un mort libre et joyeux;

Philosophes viveurs, fils de la pourriture,

À travers ma ruine allez donc sans remords,

Et dites-moi s’il estor quelque torture

Pour ce vieux corps sans âme et mort parmi les morts!

THE JOYFUL DEAD

In an oily land full of snails

I want to dig a deep pit myself,

Wherever I can, I can scatter my old bones

and sleep in oblivion like a shark in the waters.

I hate last wills and I hate graves;

rather than imploring a tear from the world,

alive i’d rather invite the crows

to bleed all the pieces of my filthy corpse.

Ah worms! black companions without ears or eyes,

see an available and joyous dead come to you;

living philosophers, sons of rot,

through my ruin go, for without remorse,

and tell me if there is still some torture

for this old soulless body and dead among the dead.