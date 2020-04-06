I dedicate this poem today to Jose Luis, my partner in this magazine. It is a James Joyce poem covered by Syd Barret, lead singer of Pink Floyd, as you all know. The difficulty of this poem is in the fourth verse of the third stanza. A simple verse that explains the whole poem masterfully and waters it with a life that is born from within. Like the fire in the fireplace. Like the girl who sings at the window.
Golden hair
Get close to the window
gold hair
i heard you singing
a happy tune.
My closed book,
I don’t read anymore,
I’m watching the fire dance
on the floor.
I have left my book,
I have left my room
to hear you singing
pushing your way through sadness,
sing and sing
a happy tune.
Get close to the window
golden hair.