I dedicate this poem today to Jose Luis, my partner in this magazine. It is a James Joyce poem covered by Syd Barret, lead singer of Pink Floyd, as you all know. The difficulty of this poem is in the fourth verse of the third stanza. A simple verse that explains the whole poem masterfully and waters it with a life that is born from within. Like the fire in the fireplace. Like the girl who sings at the window.

Golden hair

Get close to the window

gold hair

i heard you singing

a happy tune.

My closed book,

I don’t read anymore,

I’m watching the fire dance

on the floor.

I have left my book,

I have left my room

to hear you singing

pushing your way through sadness,

sing and sing

a happy tune.

Get close to the window

golden hair.