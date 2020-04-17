Many slogans start with these simple words. There are even songs that are titled like that. But today Walt Whitman dedicates his poem to us Do not stop to all. As a universal father who was and continues to be in his texts, he encourages us to live life fully in any circumstance. A hopeful and encouraging poem especially for these difficult times that are also part of our training in living.

Don’t stop

Do not let the day end without having grown a little,

without having been happy, without having increased your dreams.

Do not let yourself be overcomed by discouragement.

Do not let anyone take away the right to express yourself,

which is almost a must.

Do not give up the desire to make your life something extraordinary.

Do not stop believing that words and poetry

can change the world.

No matter what, our essence is intact.

We are passion-full beings.

Life is a desert and an oasis.

It knocks us down, it hurts us, it teaches us,

It makes us protagonists of our own history.

Although the wind blows against,

The powerful work continues:

You can contribute with one stanza.

Never stop dreaming,

because in dreams man is free.

Do not fall into the worst of errors:

silence.

The majority lives in a scary silence.

Do not resign to yourself

Run away.

“I create my screams through the roofs of this world”,

says the poet.

Appreciates the beauty of simple things.

You can make beautiful poetry about little things,

but we can not row against ourselves.

That transforms life into hell.

Enjoy the panic that causes you

the life you have ahead.

Live it intensely, without mediocrity

Think that the future is in you

and face that task with pride and with no fear.

Learn from those who can teach you.

The experiences of those who preceded us,

of our “dead poets”,

they help you walk through life

Today’s society is us: The “living poets”.

Do not let life happen to you without you living it…

