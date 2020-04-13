Blake was a British poet, painter and printmaker, not very well known during his artistic era, although over time his work grew in interest greatly. This poem belongs to the book The marriage of Heaven and Hell. A curious book that resembles biblical scriptures, but with the author’s characteristic vision, regarding his own idea of religiosity and philosophy.
a memorable fancy
I was in a Printing house in Hell and saw the method in
which knowledge is transmitted from generation to generation.
In the first chamber was a Dragon-Man, clearing
away the rubbish from a cave’s mouth; within, a number
of Dragons were hollowing the cave.
In the second chamber was a Viper folding around
the rock and the cave, and others adorning it with gold,
silver and precious stones.
In the third chamber was an Eagle with wings and
feathers of air, he caused the inside of the cave to be
infinite; around were numbers of Eagle-like men who
built palaces in the immense cliffs.
In the fourth chamber were Lions of flaming fire
raging around and melting the metals into living fluids.
In the fifth chamber were Unnamed forms, which
cast the metals into the expanse.
There they were received by Men, who occupied the
sixth chamber, and took the forms of books and were
arranged in libraries.
a memorable imagination
ANDI was in a printing press, in hell and I saw the method by
the one that the knowledge is transmitted from generation to generation.
In the first chamber was a Dragon-Man, cleaning
garbage from the mouth of a cave; inside, numerous
Dragons delved into that cave.
In the second chamber there was a Viper narrowing around
from the rock and the cave, and others adorned it with gold,
silver and precious stones.
In the third chamber there was an Eagle with wings and
air feathers, made the interior of the cave
infinite; around there were numerous men like eagles who
they built palaces on the huge cliffs.
In the fourth chamber were Lions of a burning fire that
they spread throughout and melted metals into living fluids.
In the fifth chamber there were some Unknown shapes, which
they emptied the metals in the immensity.
There they were received by the Men, who occupied the
sixth chamber, and they took the form of books and were
sorted in libraries.