Blake was a British poet, painter and printmaker, not very well known during his artistic era, although over time his work grew in interest greatly. This poem belongs to the book The marriage of Heaven and Hell. A curious book that resembles biblical scriptures, but with the author’s characteristic vision, regarding his own idea of ​​religiosity and philosophy.

a memorable fancy

I was in a Printing house in Hell and saw the method in

which knowledge is transmitted from generation to generation.

In the first chamber was a Dragon-Man, clearing

away the rubbish from a cave’s mouth; within, a number

of Dragons were hollowing the cave.

In the second chamber was a Viper folding around

the rock and the cave, and others adorning it with gold,

silver and precious stones.

In the third chamber was an Eagle with wings and

feathers of air, he caused the inside of the cave to be

infinite; around were numbers of Eagle-like men who

built palaces in the immense cliffs.

In the fourth chamber were Lions of flaming fire

raging around and melting the metals into living fluids.

In the fifth chamber were Unnamed forms, which

cast the metals into the expanse.

There they were received by Men, who occupied the

sixth chamber, and took the forms of books and were

arranged in libraries.

a memorable imagination

ANDI was in a printing press, in hell and I saw the method by

the one that the knowledge is transmitted from generation to generation.

In the first chamber was a Dragon-Man, cleaning

garbage from the mouth of a cave; inside, numerous

Dragons delved into that cave.

In the second chamber there was a Viper narrowing around

from the rock and the cave, and others adorned it with gold,

silver and precious stones.

In the third chamber there was an Eagle with wings and

air feathers, made the interior of the cave

infinite; around there were numerous men like eagles who

they built palaces on the huge cliffs.

In the fourth chamber were Lions of a burning fire that

they spread throughout and melted metals into living fluids.

In the fifth chamber there were some Unknown shapes, which

they emptied the metals in the immensity.

There they were received by the Men, who occupied the

sixth chamber, and they took the form of books and were

sorted in libraries.