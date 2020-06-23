With a name as clear and concise as this, the function of the app is quite clear, but behind a simple name there is a lot of engineering, design and thinking about how to make something as necessary as translating a conversation easy and efficient. With this new iOS 14 App, Apple makes it easier for us to we can talk to another person in any language as easily as leaving the iPhone among the participants.

Making the translation of a conversation a natural action

In the Translate app, Apple focuses on the translation of conversations. Of course the app offers dictionaries, meanings and more functions, but without losing sight of the main point, making a conversation smooth.

Automatic language detection transcribes the original and translated text on the appropriate sides of the screen, followed by the translated audio. Translate uses advanced machine learning on the device and Apple’s powerful Neural Engine to enable conversations with natural sound.

A translation that is also done only on the device, so the privacy of the conversation is absolute. By default the app uses the internet connection to access the latest translation memories, a setting that can be disabled and download the language packs to the device.

Translation on the device allows a totally offline experience for the use of Translate. Use all the features of the application for the downloaded languages ​​and keep your translations private without turning off the Internet connection of your phone.

Once we have found the correct phrase, either because of its length and complexity or because of our willingness to learn it, we can add it to favorites and in this way show it and play it every time that we want. Ideal to ask the Japanese taxi driver to take us to the hotel. Within this same section, the app keeps a small history of recent translations, all classified according to the language of origin and destination.

Last but not least, thanks to Attention Mode we can display translated text large size on screen from our iPhone. A very useful function when we need to get someone’s attention in a foreign language.

For now the app is only available in 11 languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and SpanishAlthough Apple has already stated its intention to gradually add new languages. The system also allows the application to recognize, in both audio and writing formats, the language in which it is spoken so that the translation can be carried out directly without the need to select more options.

Undoubtedly, between the Translate app and the partner function of Safari that allows us to translate any web page in macOS Big Sur, it is clear that Apple makes it easy for us to communicate in comfort, whatever language we speak.

