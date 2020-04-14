From Germany we get the news that DeepL you can translate texts in Japanese and Chinese, two languages ​​that are difficult to translate for various reasons: their own spellings and the fact that they vary in meaning depending on how we group them together. This is why bad translations abound on signs, posters or on the Internet. product reviews automatically translated.

However, after connecting DeepL’s artificial intelligence and its algorithms to millions of translated texts, Chinese and Japanese experts have refined the translation engine to deliver automatic results. quality and in seconds.

Translating between languages ​​is complicated, but doing it with languages ​​such as Japanese and Chinese has an added difficulty. To do this, DeepL’s AI has had to learn thousands of Chinese characters as well as the kanjis, hiraganas and katakanas Japanese. Thus, depending on their placement and association, DeepL is able to recognize a text and discern the meaning of words and phrases by context, something that already happens with languages ​​such as English, Spanish or even Russian.

DeepL is a free machine translation service that can be used from its own official page or from its applications for Windows and macOS. For free you can translate words, phrases or texts from the corresponding fields that you will see on their website. The limit is 5,000 characters per translation. You can also translate Word and PowerPoint documents that you can upload directly. And for regular or professional use, you can purchase the paid version, DeepL Pro.

Until now, DeepL understood Spanish, English, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Polish, and Russian. And with the new additions, the artificial intelligence of this translator will also understand Chinese and Japanese.

Training an AI

For a translator to be good, he must learn. In the case of DeepL, thousands of texts are proposed for you to process and dissect. Thus, the artificial intelligence that is responsible for translations learn to relate correctly words, phrases and texts in different languages.

In the case of Chinese and Japanese, to check the proper functioning of DeepL, translators as popular as those of Google or Microsoft. So much Google translator as Microsoft Translator They have been incorporating new languages ​​and improving their translation. In addition, DeepL translation has also been compared to popular Chinese translators such as Baidu and Youdao.

Otherwise, the Japanese and Chinese translation into DeepL It integrates like the rest of the languages. You can place the text in the source field, the translator will detect it and then you will see the translation, being able to change the language.

You will find more information about DeepL on its official page, on its blog and on its support page.

👇 More in Explica.co