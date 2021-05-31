‘Tránsito’, the opera that collects the “ethical testimony” of the republicans exiled by the Civil War

MADRID, May 27. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Fernando Arrabal A Room of Naves del Español in Matadero it will host May 29 and until June 5 the world premiere of ‘Transito ‘, chamber opera with music and libretto by Jesús Torres, which collects the “ethical testimony” of the Spanish republicans exiled by the Civil War.

Based on the short play of the same name that Max Aub wrote in 1944 from his exile in Mexico, it reflects the story of Emilio, a Spaniard – also exiled in the Aztec country – who simultaneously dialogues with Cruz, the wife who stayed in Spain with her children, and with Tránsito, her current sentimental partner.

Emilio faces the complexity and doubts of building a life and love in exile that coexist with the commitment and memory of his life and his political ideals in Spain. Feelings in permanent conflict marked by insecurity, exile, abandonment, distance, the possibility of return and guilt.

“When many ex-combatants and Spanish republican exiles still held out the hope that the contending allied armies in World War II would put an end to the Franco regime, Max Aub anticipated the total arrest of time with which history would condemn all of them“They have explained from the theater.

This short theater piece constitutes an ethical testimony of that historical moment and the literary basis of this chamber opera in an act divided into 12 ‘instants’ by Jesús Torres from Zaragoza, winner of the 2012 National Music Prize.

“The idea of ​​writing an opera has haunted me since my beginnings as a composer. The brief theater of exile of Max Aub seduced me and I thought I found a solid argument to embark on my first opera and it has been a challenge to put music to a text that is essentially colloquial“Torres himself pointed out.

The stage direction is in charge of Eduardo Vasco. “Us unites in a very strong way the theme that develops the work on those republican Spanish exiles in Mexico after the Civil War, lost in a hospitable limbo, although alien, uprooted, trashed and lost in a labyrinth with no way out from which, for the most part, they could not get out, “he lamented.

“We think that this drama, like others almost forgotten in our past, has been unceremoniously kept in the drawer of clichés that feeds the simplicity of our current politics, and treating it with delicacy, through this montage, seems to us a matter of national urgency “, Vasco added.

‘Tránsito’ is a commission and a new co-production by the Teatro Real and the Teatro Español that can be seen in six unique performances: May 29 and 30 and June 1, 2, 4 and 5, at 7 p.m.