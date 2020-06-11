General Motors CEO Mary Barra believes the transition to the electric car will take more than two decades to complete. Barra assures that it will happen, but that it will be a gradual process.

Barra’s words do not conflict with the objectives of the European Union, which aspires to a carbon dioxide-free car park in 2050. Spain aspires to only sell ‘clean’ vehicles from 2040.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, the CEO of General Motors has said that “we believe that the transition will occur over time.” Asked if all the cars will be electric in 20 years, she replied: “We think it will take a little longer than that, but it will end up happening.”

This circumstance highlights the challenge that large automobile manufacturers face, which have to juggle their budget to serve the thermal vehicle market while injecting tens of billions into one field, that of electricity. .

General Motors only sells an electric at the moment, the Chevrolet Bolt, but it has in development about twenty plug-in models, including a Cadillac that will debut in 2021 and the relaunch of the Hummer brand, which is preparing a 1,000-horse vehicle to be presented in the coming months.

The firm run by Mary Barra also spends about $ 1 billion annually on Cruise, its autonomous driving technology. The company is developing a vehicle that will serve as an autonomous taxi. Despite the skepticism in the sector, Barra believes that they will be able to do so.

“I think it will certainly happen within the next five years. Our team in the Cruise division continues to develop the technology to make it safer than human driving. I think you can all clearly appreciate them in five years’ time.”

