Transition in mayoralties, as established by the CDMX constitution: Sheinbaum

MEXICO CITY

The transition in mayors It will be done according to the times established in the Constitution of Mexico City noted the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The above after the members of the Union of Mayors of the capital (UNA) will show their dissatisfaction with the modification of the Guidelines for the Integration of the Delivery-Reception Committee published last Wednesday in the Official Gazette of Mexico City, in which the first of September is marked to start the transition in the demarcations.

“There was a contradiction between the Constitution of Mexico City and the Mayor’s Law; The Constitution –as you know–, because it is above the laws, the Constitution established that the day the new mayors enter is October 1; and, the Mayoralty Law was established on September 1; then, the Congress of Mexico City unified, towards the Constitution, the Law of Mayors; then, the entry of the new mayors is on October 1, as established in the Constitution of Mexico City and, from there, the transition times were adapted, “explained Sheinbaum.

However, the capital’s president said that communication between the current mayors and those who will take office shortly and in this sense said, the Secretary of Government, Alfonso Suárez del Real can act as an intermediary.

Sheinbaum Pardo also referred to the participatory budget which he said due to the pandemic during this year and with the new Law on Citizen Participation, there are two that must be exercised.

“There we will soon call a meeting of councils with the current mayors so that it is very clear what is the exercise scheme of the Participatory Budget for this year; and, once the issue is resolved by the Court, by the courts, of some challenges that exist -whether appropriate or not appropriate-, because I will meet personally with all the elected mayors of Mexico City, mayors and mayors ”.

Finally he reiterated that as soon as the new mayors arrive – nine of them from the opposition – the deal will be institutional “we may have differences, but we are governing for all citizens,” he said.

