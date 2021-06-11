Transgender woman accused of using luxury cars to drug and rob her victims – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami police detectives arrested a transgender woman, whose birth name is John Cecil Collins Jr., after a series of robberies involving exotic cars and expensive watches.

Collins, whose female name was not included in the arrest reports, was approaching men wearing expensive watches in the bar and nightclub areas of Brickell and downtown Miami. To these he offered rides in rented luxury vehicles.

Two of the victims reported that Collins picked up another suspect a few blocks away and offered the victims a white powder to inhale.

This caused the victims to lose consciousness and wake up hours later, a bit confused after noticing that their watches had been stolen. A series of similar cases with the same modus operandi reveal a chain of robberies.

After a lengthy investigation, Collins was located and arrested in the vicinity of 8400 Tamiami Trail. He now faces charges that include sudden robbery, grand theft in the third and second degree. In addition, she was being wanted for multiple cases in the city of Miami.

Police said she uses identity theft to hide, as two IDs were found with legitimate photographs but with different names and social security numbers.

Detectives believe there are more victims who have not come forward and believe that some of the victims may be from outside the city of Miami.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department Theft Unit at (305) 603-6030. And those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.