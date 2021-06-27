Transgender people are disgusting: President of the Czech Republic

PRAGUE.

The President from Czech Republic, Milos Zemansaid in one interview television this Sunday that finds “disgusting” at transgender people.

Zeman, who has often defended controversial views, was responding to a question on law what Hungary passed earlier this month, which bans diffusion from contents in the schools which is considered to promote homosexuality and the gender change.

If you undergo a sex change operation, you are basically committing a crime of self-harm, “Zeman said in an interview with CNN.

Every surgery is a risk and these transgender people for me are disgusting, “added the president.

Hungarian law has been harshly criticized by the country’s opposition parties, human rights groups, the UN and the European Union.

At an EU summit last week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to respect LGBT rights or leave the bloc.

More than half of the 27 EU member states have opposed the law, but so far the Czechs have not.

Zeman said the conviction amounted to meddling in the internal affairs of a country.

jrr