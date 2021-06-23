‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: synopsis and first details

Last March, various Hollywood media announced that Paramount Pictures had given the green light to a new Transformers movie. To the surprise of many, it has not been long to learn the first official details of the project (via .). The seventh film in the popular franchise will be called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and it will be a direct sequel to ‌Bumblebee. Will be based on Beast Wars, the animated series that saw the light of day in the nineties.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, according to the company, will respect the setting of the animated production. Thus will take place in New York City 1994. Obviously, we will see the return of some Autobots, although with a different design than the one shown on the big screen since 2007. One of them is the legendary Optimus prime, who will once again adopt his classic G1 look. If you saw Bumblebee you surely know which one we are talking about.

The other is Bumblebee, who will retain the look we saw in his eponymous movie. As for the opposing side, Scourge will be the main villain from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It is a Decepticon that first appeared in the 1986 animated film. Of course, it was previously known as Thundercracker and has had a presence in multiple products of the franchise, including the comics and the animated series.

“Going back to the action and show which first captured viewers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the ongoing battle between the Autobots. and Decepticons on Earth “, mentions the synopsis.

Although the feature film does not yet have a release date, Paramount expects it to hit theaters throughout 2022. In fact, filming is already underway. The project is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., responsible for films such as Creed II, The Land and A Different Tree, among others. For the moment the cast is made up of Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, although other actors will be announced as the months go by.

