Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Director and producer talk about the Terrorcons and the Predacons – Tomatazos

Today we learned the title of the new Transformers movie that Steven Caple Jr. is going to direct. In case the name was not obvious, we learned that it is based on the toy line of the Beast Wars franchise, which had an eponymous animated series in the nineties. That means we’re not going to see Autobots and Decepticons, but Maximals and Predacons. In addition to that they decided to include some villains who transform into monsters known as Terrorcons. They even appeared in the cartoon of the eighties.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Yesterday there was a press conference on the new movie (via Comic Book). It explained why they decided to make this change that may seem so radical. The explanation given by the producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura can be summarized in that after so many years in the cinema they want to take a new course to continue attracting the public to the cinema:

Part of the new news is that if you have seen and are fans of the other movies, you are going to see villains that you have never seen before. They are going to see Autobots that they have never seen before. You are going to see many elements that have never been made before. One of the decisions that govern what we are doing along the way is, ok, have we done this before? Whether we are thinking of an action scene or a character. Fortunately for us, Transformers has, as Steven was saying, a lot of tribes and there is a large character base and a large fan base that can connect with the different tribes.

You may also like: Transformers: confirm title of new film based on Beast Wars

It was then that Steven Caple Jr. stepped in and explained that the whole thing is a tribute to the Trasformers toy lines; The director wants to give fans what they expect, but he also wants to surprise them with characters they don’t expect to see:

You have the Autobots and you have the Decepticons and then I would say my contribution to this whole thing would be the Terrorcons. I’ve done a Rocky movie, I’ve done Creed 2, so trying to make a tribute is something that I really like. You know, it was like ‘you have to keep moving forward and do it in a way that we bring what the fans want, but there will always be that, that thing that the fans weren’t expecting.

In addition, he mentioned that although we have already seen Predacons in other films, his, as in the cartoon, their appearance will be more similar to organic beings:

The Predacons in our movie have a more reptilian nature. We have seen some in other Transformers movies, but we have never had the opportunity to focus on their logo, their tribe if you want, and now we can see another side of them. It’s all about building a backstory for these characters that goes beyond simply: ‘you have to conquer the world.’

On the other hand, we must remember that today we were not only provided with the title of this new film, we were also left with an official synopsis so that we know a little about what this new film is about, which will surely attract the attention of more than one 90s fan. from Transformers:

Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts returns to the action and spectacle that captured the attention of audiences around the world 14 years ago with the first Transformers installment. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an adventure set in the 90’s to introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons and put them in the middle of the battle that the Autobots and Decepticons fight on Earth. This film directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will hit theaters in Mexico in 2022.

Continue reading: Transformers: actor of the next film assures that the franchise will be completely renewed