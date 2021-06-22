Transformers: confirm title of new film based on Beast Wars

After 14 years of existing as a film franchise, Transformers is ready to be renewed with a new film that promises to be everything fans have hoped for since the first installment was announced. In 2007 many were satisfied with the film directed by Michael Bay, but the disappointing sequels aroused nostalgia for animated series in many, including Transformers: Beast Wars, one of the best.

Now, through an official statement from Paramount Pictures Mexico, the title of this seventh installment of Transformers has been revealed. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts). As the title indicates, the story will take us back in time, where we will see the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons face off.

Transformers: Beast Wars (War of Beasts), the animated series that will inspire the new film, was about the war between the Maximals and the Predacons, robots that when confronted in space are transported to the past and arrive on a planet (which later turns out to be the Ancestral land) where they must adopt animal forms to protect themselves from the radiation emitted by the energon.

Beast War it was one of the first 3D series for television, as well as the first in the franchise. It had three seasons and 52 episodes, as well as a sequel titled Beast Machines, where we knew the end of the battle between Optimus Primal and Megatron, which took place on the planet Cybertron.

Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and is directed by director Steven Caple Jr., known for Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%. The plot will be set in 1994, and according to Di Bonaventura (via Variety), the action will be in New York, with two new human characters, Elena, played by Dominique Fishback (Project Power – 68%); and Noah, played by Anthony Ramos (Hamilton – 100%).

In 2018 Bumblebee was released – 95%, which made franchise history by being the first Transformers movie to earn a positive critical rating; It was applauded for being a simpler, character-centric story rather than the riotous action as in its predecessors, but in the case of Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts, it will be a show “in the tradition of the films of [Michael] Bay ”, that’s what Di Bonaventura declared. This was the official synopsis of the statement:

Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts returns to the action and spectacle that captured the attention of audiences around the world 14 years ago with the first installment of Transformers. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an adventure set in the 90’s to introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons and put them in the middle of the battle that the Autobots and Decepticons fight on Earth. This film directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will hit theaters in Mexico in 2022.

Michael Bay He was in charge of starting the film saga, and despite the good result of Transformers – 57%, the sequel was so bad that neither the main actor nor the director were proud of the result; the third part was supposed to be the end, but in 2014 Bay returned with Transformers: Age of Extinction – 18%, which had a huge box office gross (largely due to China). In 2017 Transformers: The Last Knight – 15% made it clear that there was a satiety on the part of the public towards Bay’s empty shows, and Bumblebee had a better reception but was not a huge box office success.

