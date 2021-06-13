Transformers: actor of the next film ensures that the franchise will be completely renewed

The franchise of Transformers began in 2007 and quickly managed to position itself as a huge Hollywood success, however, the years passed and the following films resulted in increasingly worse flops. Despite continued disappointments from fans and Michael Bay’s unfortunate work adapting the animation legacy, Paramount remains steadfast in its designs and still aspires to great rewards. It’s been a few years since the last movie was released, but it looks like things are about to change for the amazing robots. Anthony Ramos, star of the new film, anticipates that things will change for the saga.

We already know that Anthony Ramos will be the star of the next movie of Transformers, a sequel to Bumblebee – 95% who seem to have everything under control; the young performer is famous for his appearances in films such as A Star Is Born – 92%, Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41% and Hamilton – 100%. The 29-year-old actor is a rising star and tells Variety that the new film in the franchise will give him a total transformation. Here are his statements for the news media.

I just started Transformers so I hope to talk to you in a few months and let you know which one ended up being more difficult. First up was Shia LaBeouf, Mark Wahlberg, Hallie Steinfeld and [ahora] me. It’s very different. Dominique Fishback: It is very different. Transformers has been transformed! Steven Caple Jr. [el director] He’s a visionary, I can’t wait for people to see this man at work and really show everyone the fullness of his glory. We have some things in the works for all of you, you don’t even know it.

Bouquets did not share details about the argument of the new of Transformers but his words make us think that something great awaits fans of the saga. Next week we will see Anthony at the premiere of En el barrio – 100%, a film directed by Jon M. Chu and based on the legendary musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes; The first reviews of the film are spectacular and they anticipate a great installment of Latin American music and representation. Will it manage to make a good box office even in these times? Musical movies are sometimes risky but their fans are many.

On the other hand, the following film by Transformers has a great challenge ahead. Very occasionally the franchise is looked at as something that no longer has much to offer on the big screen. Movies have been around for long years and almost always turned out worse than the last one, so fans may not feel as confident about what the next one has to offer. It is inevitable to think that we are facing a case of exploitation that seems to have no end. Hollywood has dedicated itself in recent years to extending its stories with numerous sequels, spin-offs, prequels and a thousand other things, products that rarely contribute something valuable and are only pretexts to raise more money.

The big difference of the saga is Bumblebee, a film that managed to attract the attention of the public and critics in all parts of the world. This installment was Paramount’s last attempt to continue the franchise and things turned out a little better. Bumblebee it had a $ 100 million budget but raised $ 465 million globally, not an impressive amount but solid enough to continue the brand. Despite the above, the dark stain of the previous franchise somewhat clouds its virtues.

The recordings of the next film by Transformers have started but there is no release date yet.

