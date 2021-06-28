Transformers 7: Ron Perlman will be Optimus Primal in the movie

It is time to transform. After a long run under the supervision of Michael Bay, the Transformers saga plans a twist with its seventh installment. The film, which will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is at all that it gives with the development of its production. The cast is already forming and the latest addition is none other than Ron Perlman, actor best remembered for the Hellboy movies – 24% Guillermo del Toro.

According to Collider, the actor Ron Perlman has joined Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The interpreter will give life to Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals, the group of mechanical aliens who, in the original animated series, arrive on Earth and take the form of various species on the planet. The appearance of this character is that of a gorilla. The actor is known to be lending his voice for the role which indicates that he will be fully animated via computer.

At the moment there are very few details about this film, as it has taken a while to have a script ready to begin. What has been confirmed is that it will star actor Anthony Ramos and that it will be directed by Steven Caple Jr., director of Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%. The film will be set in 1994 and will be accepted as a kind of sequel to Bumblebee – 95%, the most recent spin off we saw in 2018.

Perlman is surely remembered for his frequent collaborations with the Mexican Guillermo del Toro. The actor gave life to Hellboy in the first two productions about that comic book character. He also has appearances in Titans of the Pacific and will return to work with that director for his next film, the remake of Nightmare alley that we will see at the end of the year.

In case you don’t remember, Beast wars was the name of a Transformers spin-off during the 1990s. It was the story of a group of aliens who had to fight against the Predacons and the Terrorcons. The show is one of the best remembered by fans and it seems that those rivalries will also appear in the new film, although it is not clear how its continuity in the saga will be explained. Optimus Primal will be the leader of the Maximals.

After a long hiatus, Paramount will finally continue with its films in this series. Although the films have been a success at the box office, the critical reception has only gotten worse over the years and they had even become something of a running joke as is now the case with the Fast and Furious saga – 53% for their implausible plots and outrageous action sequences.

Can the studio turn the saga around? With the launch of its own title-hungry streaming platform, Paramount Plus, it might be a good idea to give ownership to someone else. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts It will hit theaters until June 2022. Production is expected to begin soon which means that we will surely continue to hear more about the cast and plot as filming begins.

