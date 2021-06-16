Transform carbon dioxide into carbon with the intervention of light

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is an increasingly problematic gas on Earth due to its greenhouse effect that contributes to global warming. Finding methods practical enough to transform it into substances that do not give problems is a priority. A newly discovered process allows it and is also accompanied by a surprising light phenomenon.

The process discovered by a team that includes, among others, Jaspreet Walia and Pierre Berini of the University of Ottawa in Canada, uses visible light to transform carbon dioxide gas into solid carbon forms that also happen to be capable of emit light at room temperature. This scientific breakthrough creates a new, energy-efficient pathway to reducing CO2 to solid carbon, and is expected to have beneficial repercussions in many fields.

In their experiments, the researchers reduced carbon dioxide gas to solid carbon on a nanostructured silver surface illuminated with green light, without the need for any other reagents. The higher-energy electrons excited on the silver surface by green light are transferred to the carbon dioxide molecules, initiating their dissociation.

Carbon deposits have also been found to emit intense yellow light through a phenomenon known as photoluminescence.

Lately, there has been considerable research effort worldwide to develop technologies that can transform CO2 into other substances using visible light. The breakthrough made by Berini’s team not only shows that this is possible, but that solid photoluminescent carbon can also be formed.

On the left, photoluminescence light emission from solid carbon that has formed on a silver nanostructure. (Photo: University of Ottawa / OSA Optica). On the right, an illustration of the conversion process. (Image: University of Ottawa).

The new process may be useful, in addition to obtaining carbon directly from CO2 gas, for the development of chemical transformations driven by solar energy, new catalytic processes on an industrial scale and new light-emitting metasurfaces.

The study authors have published the technical details of the study under the title “Reconfigurable carbon quantum emitters from CO2 gas reduced via surface plasmons” in the academic journal Optica. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)