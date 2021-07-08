Transform a WWII bomber into a caravan

07/08/2021 at 09:15 CEST

SPORT.es

An owner of a WWII transport plane decided to do something radical, but still practical: turned it into a motorhome. The result is the “Fabulous Flamingo”, a traveling caravan that looks like a real airplane, but drives like an ordinary vehicle. The DC-3 became the first aircraft to make air travel profitable without government subsidies. In 1939, more than 90 percent of American air passengers were flying DC-2 and DC-3.

Gino Lucci, an aviation fanatic and Air Force veteran, bought the old Douglas R4D plane in 2019. Damaged by a tornado, the plane was no longer flying. So when Lucci bought it, he bought it “for the cost of a used car,” according to an Insider report. Lucci’s RV incorporates as many parts of the original aircraft as possible. He bolted the forward fuselage of the plane to the frame of a delivery truck.

To convert from an airplane to a recreational vehicle, Lucci purchased parts from Bontrager’s Surplus in Michigan, which specializes in recreational vehicles and parts. Later, began the year-long transformation process at his home in Nashville, Michigan.