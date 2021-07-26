Transfers: Transfer market: Camavinga prefers Madrid, Dybala-Ronaldo is the duo for Allegri …

Another day more the transfer market raise the curtain. Every day that passes more operations are closing in the different clubs of Europe, who are already fully in the preparation of the preseason, playing friendlies to reach the start of the leagues. There are only a few weeks left for the domestic competitions to start, all teams want to finalize their squads… no one wants to put things off for the end of summer market. Despite the complicated economic situation the market does not stop: registrations, cancellations, transfers, free agents, rumors … We started!

Transfer market on Sunday, July 25

22.30 El Cholo already has his ‘prophecy’ at home

Rodrigo De Paul will join the Atltico training tomorrow (he flies from Buenos Aires today Sunday) after giving up one of the three weeks of vacations that all internationals will have. A sample of the commitment with which he lands on Simeone’s team.

22.00 Dortmund start spending Sancho’s money

Malen passes the medical examination with Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year-old Dutch striker will leave PSV and sign for five seasons with some ‘borussen’ who will pay for the 30 million euros, thus spending part of the money received by Sancho from Manchester United.

20:30 scar Whalley, Lugo’s new goalkeeper

The new rojiblanco goalkeeper has committed to the club for two seasons and an optional third. Immediately join the training staff Rubn albs and its official presentation is undated.

20:00 Cutrone would be an option for the attack

According to Sky Sports, Patrick Cutrone, on loan in the second half of last year by the Wolverhampton Valencia CF (his role was minimal), will be on the agenda of potential reinforcements of Villarreal CF.

19:30 Kane will continue by order of the owner

According to the Daily Mail, the owner of Tottenham, Joe lewis, is upset by the way Harry Kane handled public communication of his desire to leave the club. Consequently, I would have vetoed your exit for this market session.

7:00 PM An offer for Bailey declined

According to the Daily Mail; the Bayer Leverkusen rejected an offer of about 28 million euros from Aston Villa for the pass of winger Leon Bailey.

18:30 Matas Via, on the way

Sky Sport points out that the left side of the Palmeiras, Matas Via, arriving in Italy shortly to sign a contract with Roma. The agreement between the parties would be a fact after days ago the operation would seem like every one.

18:00 There will be no renewal proposal for Lacazette

According to the Sun, Arsenal will not present a contract renewal proposal to Alexandre Lacazette. The intention would be to sell your pass to obtain financial resources to face other operations. The desired for the first line would be Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

17:30 Watford negotiates for Okay Yokuslu

Midfielder Okay Yokuslu (27), on loan from RC Celta last semester to West Bromwich Albion, is the goal of Watford, which has already started a negotiation for its services, as Fanatik remarks

17:00 Fiorentina, may Mustafi arrive

Former Valencia CF defender, Shkodran Mustafi, former Valencia CF member, who has the pass in his possession after his departure from Schalke 04, will be in the crosshairs of Fiorentina, who are looking for solutions to the possible departure of Germn Pezzella to Atalanta.

16:27 The Bruges sign Stanley N’soki

Stanley nsoki, a promising PSG youth squad, has signed for Bruges from Nice. The 22-year-old midfielder sign until 2024 trying to relaunch a career that collapses.

15:56 Emre Mor wants to leave Celta

The Celtic has been running several consecutive markets with the same pending task: getting rid of Emre Mor. The player blocks the salary cap and, regardless of the economic, causes the club constant headaches. The footballer has spoken in the last hours with the portal dans BT and has confirmed that, finally, after a long time following opposite paths, the Celtic and he are on the same line; wants to go out and works for it. Read the BRAND news.

15:25 Is Donyell Malen the replacement for Haaland?

As Bild advances, Donyell Malen, is already in the concentration of the Borussia Dortmund in Bad Ragaz (Switzerland). The german club pay 30 million to PSV for the striker, sign until 2026 and collect 6 million. Great add-on for Haaland or substitute? The remaining weeks of the market will give us the answer.

14:46 La Roma, after Lenglet

Sport confirms in today’s issue that Mourinho wants to Lenglet. According to the information, the Romans would have transferred a proposal 15 million. But he the Bara demands a whopping 25 M to give the green light to the sale of the former Sevilla.

14:15 Lugo transfers Ander Cantero to Eibar

Ander Cantero becomes the new goalkeeper of the Eibar. The goalkeeper, trained in the lower categories of Osasuna, comes to the gunsmith team from Lugo, where he spent the last two seasons. Signature for three seasons. Read the BRAND news.

13:58 Contact Koulibaly – PSG



Fali Ramadani, agent of the Neapolitan central, has met with PSG to discuss the possible departure of the Neapolitan central according to Corriere dello Sport. The defender ends contract in 2023 and the PSG has thought of him to accompany Bouquets in the axis of its defense. By Laurentis wait to start negotiations.

13:29 Xakha gets complicated for Roma



The negotiation between Arsenal and Rome for Granit Xhaka goes haywire. The agreement seemed on track, but the Roman box has been planted in 15 kilos and the British do not drop below 20 according to Iltempo. Mourinho considers it essential for his planning, so we will see how this story ends.

13:01 Calcio is interested in Julian Brand

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, both Lazio as Milan shave been interested in the situation of Julian Brandt. Borussia could accept an assignment with a purchase obligation of around 27 million. Brandt the German club arrived in 2019 for 25 million.

12:35 Martial is on the market

The arrival of Sancho United has left Antony martial in a complicated position. According to the Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped that Martial could be traded. The red devils seek to make money to continue signing.

12:15 Cicaldau arrives at Galatasaray

The Galatasaray has signed the Romanian attacking midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau for 6,500,000. The player arrives from Craiova University and signing until June 2026.

11:52 United takes out the wallet for Sal



The fate of Salt guez each time it is further away from the Metropolitan. After cooling off the barter with Griezmann, the United takes a step forward .. The ‘Daily Mail’ publishes that the English club will be willing to payr 52 million euros by the mattress.

11: 35 Gorosito arrives at Alcorcn

After Roman Zozulia, the Alcorcn has been reinforced with another footballer from Albacete. In this case, the one who has arrived has been the Argentine central defender Nicols Gorosito, 32-year-old, who will play in yellow next season and is free. Read the BRAND news.

11:20 Alderweireld, new player of Al-Duhail SC

Qatar is the new destination of Toby Alderweireld. The Al-Duhail has paid 15 million euros to Tottenham for the signing of the 32-year-old Belgian central veteran.

11:01 Rafinha is in the market

The PSG seek accommodation for Rafinha. The Parisian team asks for 10 million and there are several girlfriends lurking for the former Bara. Milan and Lazio at Calcio and West Ham have tested the possible incorporation of the midfielder. Mundo Deportivo recalls that the Barcelona will win 3.5 million, since in his day 35% of a future transfer was saved.

10:45 Cristiano and Dybala are non-negotiable for Allegri

Pavel Nedved, vice president of Juventus, cleared any hint of doubt: Dybala and Ronaldo they do not touch. “Ronaldo is back on Monday 26 and will stay with us. It will be a pleasure to see him play with Dybala again. Allegri has a lot of experience and he will show it,” said the Czech. Negotiations to renew La Joya will begin shortly.

10:25 Camavinga only wants Madrid

Edward Camavinga, you know what you want. The Rennes midfielder has the interest of two Premier League powers: Manchester United and Chelsea. However, his dream is to play in white. Manchester Evening News publishes that the emissaries of the Red Devils already know the intentions of the young midfielder.