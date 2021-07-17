Transfers: Transfer market: Ancelotti sets his sights on Chiellini; Sterling on the exit ramp; Juventus wants Pjanic back

East Saturday July 17 We offer you the minute by minute of the news of the transfer market, with some transfers very close to completion in some LaLiga Santander teams.

These are crucial hours to know the fate of Varane, Meanwhile he Barcelona is still very aware of the operation left to release the salary mass and be able to announce the long-awaited continuity of Leo Messi. Giroud has already been announced by the Miln.

Transfer market on Saturday, July 17

16.43 Pierluigi Gollini, in the Tottenham orbit

Tottenham coach Nuno wants to get a goalkeeper in view of the post-Lloris era. Hugo Lloris has only one year left on his contract and that is why Tottenham is looking to hire a new goalkeeper. According to Sky Sport, the chosen one was the Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. Both clubs have already been in contact. Tottenham seeks to bring him on loan with an option to buy.

16.30 Majarn, renews with the Atltico de Madrid female

Majarn renews with the mattress entity until 2024. The rojiblanca defense was part of the first team last season and will continue to expand their professional experience playing on loan for Deportivo Alavs during the next season. The rojiblanca youth squad is barely 18 years old.

15.54 Brahim has already landed in Milan

His signing for Milan is not yet official, but it is a matter of hours before it is confirmed. The young winger makes his way back to the Italian team, this time to be on loan until 2023. Real Madrid will receive four million euros for the transfer, being able to re-fish the player the first year of it. The Milan saves a buy option at the end of it and the target set a buyback option.

15.22 Soualiho Mete, sign with Benfica

More arrivals will take place at Benfica. After Joo Mario, Benfica announce Soualiho Mete soon. The Portuguese team has reached an agreement with Torino to take over their services in exchange for seven million euros. All that remains is to agree on the personal conditions. In addition, Gedson Fernandes could leave Benfica in the next few days.

15.16 Ben White, playing for Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has pointed out that Ben White to join Arsenal in exchange for 50 million pounds. The first part of the documents have been signed today. Ben will have a contract until 2026 and will be announced once he passes his medical exams on his return from vacation. Lokonga will also be announced soon, while the Locatelli deal does not advance.

14.59 Liverpool activates the ‘exit operation’

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool want to get rid of a few players this summer in an attempt to raise funds for new signings. On the list of discards are: Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Neco Williams, Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Taiwo Awoniyi. Liverpool want to raise money to hire a player to replace the transferred Wijnaldum.

14.47 Harry Kane force his way out

Harry Kane’s wish to leave Tottenham this summer is well known. The Telegraph notes that the forward could not show up for training to force his exit, as Gareth Bale did in 2013. However, the player trusts that his president, Daniel Levy, will heed his request to leave and heed the player’s offers, with Manchester City being one of the most interested clubs.

14.39 Will Haalanda stay at Dortmund?

The talented Norwegian striker looks set to stay at Dortmund. On the You Tube channel Stadium Astro he made the following statements on Marco Rose, his new coach: “I talked to him a bit. I know him from before because I spent six months with him in Salzburg. He is a good guy and I hope to work with him.”. He also thinks about the departure of Jadon Sancho: “It’s sad that he left.”

14.19 Manchester United and Liverpool on the hunt for Aouar

Houssem Aouar seems ready to leave Olympique de Lyon this summer. The footballer has two years left on his contract, but the French club is willing to transfer him. Many English clubs are after him, such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool.. The competition for the player is going to be tough.

13.41 Gianluca Busio, sign with Venezia

The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano points out that the Sporting Kansas City from MLS and Venezia have agreed to transfer Gianluca Busio. The American set receive four million more variables. The 19-year-old midfielder has dual American and Italian nationality. Soon to land in Italy.

13.30 Renato Sanches, highly coveted in the market

The Portuguese midfielder belongs to Lille, with whom he was proclaimed Ligue 1 champion last season. Liverpool and Tottenham are behind the footballers and already maintain contacts with their agent, Jorge Mendes, according to Nicol Schira. Everything points to the Portuguese international leaving the French entity. Renato looks like he’s going to relaunch his career after taking a few steps back.

1:15 PM Gameiro, near Strasbourg

According to L’Equipe, the return of Kvin Gameiro to Strasbourg is close to taking place. The French left the quarry of this club and reached his first team with which he played before leaving for Lorient. The veteran forward and the French club are in very advanced negotiations, both parties will have to make an economic effort. He will sign a two-year contract and will do so as a free agent, since he is now without a team.

12.56 It’s official, Giroud al Miln

The French striker has been officially announced on the Milan social networks, a few minutes ago, as his new player. Giroud lands in Italy in the form of a transfer from Chelsea, current champion of the Champions League. The veteran forward was already occupying a secondary role in Thomas Tuchel’s team. and now change of scene. Signature until 2023.

12.48 Asmir Begovic, Everton’s new footballer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth goalkeeper will join Everton with a free transfer and sign contract until 2023. Medical exams will be completed today and the contract will be signed in the next few hours. The goalkeeper is international with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

12.41 Celtic look for right back

Celtic are looking for a new right back after completing the deal to sign Carl Starfelt as central defender from Rubin Kazan. There are several names on the table, according to Fabrizio Romano. One of the ringing players is Brandon Soppy, 19-year-old winger from Rennes. Celtic is also in negotiations with Aurlio Buta, Portuguese footballer for the Belgian Royal Antwerp.

12.31 Chris Ramos, stay in Lugo

Chris Ramos, who last season played on loan at Lugo from Real Valladolid, now lands on property in Galicia. After expiring his contract with the Valladolid team, signs as a free agent with Lugo and will have a three-season contract. The forward was a fundamental piece in the last leg of the league.

12.24 “Mbapp sign for Real Madrid”

Mohamed Henni, French influencer and youtuber, has categorically stated on his channel that the French international will sign in this market for Real Madrid. Henni, what is Benzema’s close friend, points out that, according to his information that it is an “unbeatable” source as he assures, arrive in the last weeks of August, on the verge of closing the transfer market.

11.47 Valencia looks for lateral

Jos Bordals continues to outline what to be the new Valencia for the 2021/22 season and now the priority will be to find a right back. The best placed is Gonzalo Montiel, side of River Plate, recently crowned the Copa America champion.

The operation seems complicated by the difficult economic situation that the club is going through, which would have to pay a significant amount to convince the Millionaire, since the player recently renewed. Valencia will have an offer of about five million euros prepared.

11.24 Ral Jimnez in the orbit of Roma

After recovering from his fateful skull fracture, Mexican striker Ral Jimnez hopes to be back on the pitch soon. Despite having spent months in the dry dock, he is still a player with a lot of billboards. One of the interested teams could be Roma led by Jos Mourinho, who is looking for a forward. Also in Italy could be another suitor, the Atalanta, since the future of Duvn Zapata is in the air.

11.06 Brighton, possible destination for Braithwaite

The Barcelona You have to make cash if you want to release the wage bill and face depending on which operations, such as the renewal of Messi. To do this, he is looking for a way out both Griezmann like Martin Braithwaite. In the case of the dans, his arrival at the Premier League it is a real possibility.

The Brighton is one of the teams that has been interested in the situation of Braithwaite and now he has the money to face his incorporation, due to the imminent signing of Ben davies for him Arsenal, in exchange for 60 million. In the Bara they hope to be able to close the operation for an amount close to 15 million euros.

Braithwaite, near the Premier.

10.35 Ancelotti sets his sights on Chiellini

Bombshell from Italy. According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid wants to sign Chiellini, which is currently free and in this way, snatch it from theJuventus.

Real Madrid is prepared to face the sale of Raphael varane to the Manchester United. In the white entity they consider that with Militao, Nacho, Alaba and Vallejo the center position is more than covered, but Ancelotti He does not think the same and he would have asked for the signing of the Eurocup champion and one of the biggest bargains of this summer market.

The 36-year-old Italian soccer legend is now without a team. Their representative has commented that they are waiting for a call from the Juve. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is getting closer to the player.

Chiellini, champion of the Eurocup, is free.

10.20 Manchester City put Sterling up for sale

TO Sterling it has not served him with making a huge Eurocup to get away from the exit ramp of the City. The Manchester club, league champions, want to continue strengthening themselves with crack talent, and for this, they want to sign both Harry kane What Jack grealish this very summer. However, the two operations will be tremendously expensive, and could be around the 200 million pounds. If he wants to sign in a big way, City has to sell to lower the salary mass, and for that reason Sterling will already be on the market, according to ..

Sterling, on the exit ramp.

09.58 Inter want Bellerin for the right back

With the departure of Achraf hakimi to the Paris Saint-Germain , the Italian club is looking for a right-back who is capable of replacing it, and the chosen one is Hector Bellerin. Inter will have already contacted him Arsenal, according to The Sun. However, the Italians want it as a loan and with a permanent possibility of purchase for the next year, something with which the whole does not agree. “gunner”, what do you think about raising 15 million pounds on the side. The two clubs are in a negotiation period.

Hector Bellern, Arsenal winger.

09.40. Giroud says goodbye to Chelsea and goes to Milan

The French striker Olivier Giroud signing in the next few hours with AC Milan after saying goodbye on social networks to Chelsea, which has been his club for the last four seasons.

09:20. Juve wants Pjanic and offers Ramsey

Juventus wants to take back to Miralem Pjanic, and the Bosnian wants to return to the Italian team. Well, according to La Gazzetta, Allegri’s team will propose to Barcelona a ‘barter’ with Aaron Ramsey, although the difficulty of the operation would reside in the great difference of both salaries.