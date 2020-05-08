The transfer market is approaching in Europe and the teams are already looking for figures, at low cost due to the world crisis, to reinforce their squads for the new season. Of course, not without first selling at a good price to have a fixed income.

This being the case, in England there are two options to ‘square the box’: settle for the players who return from their transfers or balance the issue of buying and selling. The primary objective is to minimize expenses.

Arsenal F.C.

Those led by Mike Arteta have serious problems in the defensive zone and must also look for a Plan B in attack, against the possible exit of Lacazzette and / or Aubameyang. The Frenchman would serve as a bargaining chip for the inclusion of Thomas Partey of Atlético de Madrid.

Thus, Dries Mertens (Milan) and Édinson Cavani (PSG) have sounded strongly at the club. Their incorporation would not be crazy considering that both would reach zero cost, due to the expiration of their respective contracts in June.

Regarding the returns, William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny and Henrij Mjitarián are the ones who will be able to lend a hand, at a sports level or as sales



Chelsea

The ‘Blues’ have an advantage, and that is, before the pandemic occurred, they had Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, from Ajax, ready. In this sense, their claims in the rest of the field will depend on departures.

Pedro and Willian expire contract, reason for which they could leave the club and the expense of their wages should not be covered. Even Juventus would like Jorginho and would have to pay 40 million euros, a value that would allow them to go for one of their three desires: André Onana, Philippe Coutinho or Federico Chiesa.

As for the main returns, Frank Lampard would have again: Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Moses. The case of Álvaro Morata is another advantage since he is on loan from Atlético and as soon as the contract ends, in June, the Spanish will have to buy it. More income for Londoners.

Liverpool

At Anfield the situation is not entirely complicated. In December they signed Minamino and they would have a payroll that would last another season, in order to avoid incurring more expenses.

Of course, the future of the campus depends on there not being noisy sales. Such is the case of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, players who are followed by the most powerful clubs in the world. In the hypothetical case of an exit, the targeted man is immediately Timo Werner.

Regarding returns, Loris Karius is an ace up his sleeve. Although he may be Alisson’s substitute, there are also offers from Wolverhampton that would not go too far into the club’s coffers.

Manchester City

City has a dream payroll and Pep Guardiola knows it. If there is no need, there will be no big signings. Of course, they must be pending the situation of Leroy Sané, sought by Bayern.

For now, the only business on the scene would be in the defensive back. Nélson Semedo is very interested in Manchester, which is why the club would propose an exchange to Barcelona: Semedo-Cancelo.

As for the returns, Patrick Roberts and Angeliño are contemplated.

Manchester United

Those of Old Trafford have great aspirations, they seem to care little about the global economic crisis. Jadon Sancho and Ibrahima Konaté are your best wishes and will obviously cost a fortune.

In contrast, there are members of the campus who would have completed their cycle and would be looking for a team, of course with interesting offers. On that negra blacklist ’would be Alexis Sánchez, the bombing that would be Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. With the sale of the French alone, you would have enough money to buy and ‘square the box’.

Tottenham

José Mourinho’s team is determined to save as much as possible. For this reason, few exits and contracts are sought that do not pose great economic challenges.

The best example is Thomas Meunier. According to the newspaper Paris Le Parisien ’, the Belgian would not be renewed by PSG and would come free to the club, at the express request of the Portuguese coach.

They could even get a great deal from Barcelona for the troublesome Tanguy Ndombelé. The Blaugrana would offer money and Rakitic, for the French midfielder. Situation that would completely benefit the ‘Spurs’ and would allow them to think of a moderate purchase.

