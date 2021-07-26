Transfers Sevilla: The summer operation in Sevilla is activated: Erik Lamela is already in Nervin

Updated 07/25/2021 – 18:36

Sevilla is close to announcing one of the big summer operations. Erik lamela He is already in Seville to sign his contract (Eldesmarque has caught him arriving at the stadium), so the agreement is yet to be official, every time the Argentine has passed the medical examination. The Andalusian club transfer to Bryan gil, the jewel of his quarry so far and that is defending the Spanish team in the Games, by Tottenham english. An operation that costs the British 25 million fixed plus another amount for objectives, which could place the operation even above the 30kilos. All this with the addition of hiring to replace Barbate Erik lamela, 29-year-old Argentine player who had one year remaining on his contract with Spurs. An exchange that, with the surplus generated from the transfer of a youth squad, allow Monchi start moving for real in the market.

Because the Seville has been a summer (like many other clubs) trapped by the strict control it is exercising The league about the clubs. Even more so with those teams that have invested heavily in previous markets and now must match those accounts in order to sign new stars. Bryan’s departure is still a liquidity need for the Andalusian club. The offer is even considered outside the current market, given that the winger has not yet made the leap with Sevilla, despite his good performances with the shirt of the Legans and Eibar in this last year. They run the risk of losing a footballer who will be worth much more in a few years. The classic sevillista game of buying and selling when it is considered that it is the moment.

And the substitute for the Spanish international, although they are not similar players or really start from the same side of the field, better fits the idea of Julen lopetegui, a trainer who since they told him about the operation said yes. I see it necessary, more in these economic terms, that will help reinforce other plots of the team with even more need than offense. Also, with this rain of millions coming from the Premier, only passed with ease to write juicy checks, allow Monchi can negotiate harder with future buyers. You no longer need to undersell to anyone to match the bills. You can now retrieve the handle from the pan and go outlining that team I had in mind at the beginning of the summer. Bryan has covered the biggest stumbling block. Now a new market is starting.