Transfers: Manchester City would lose Sterling and reach United or Real Madrid | Football news | Premier League | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

Two greats of European football would be attentive to the situation of the footballer in the coming days.

Manchester City loses power in the Premier League.

Photo:



.

By:

Christian Amézquita

June 02, 2020, 06:46 p.m.

Difficult panorama currently lives in Manchester City. In addition to the economic problems following the global coronavirus pandemic, Uefa sanctioned them for failing to comply with the Financial Fair Play and although they will appeal the decision with the TAS, for now the measure of not competing internationally remains.

Therefore, several players in the squad have shown their discontent and references such as Kevin De Bruyne have stated that they will leave the team if they finally do not compete in the Champions League.

According to the English media, Raheem Sterling would follow in the footsteps of the Belgian midfielder and leave the team to continue his career without major conflicts.

Now, the discussion is on what would be his fate. While the British newspaper ‘Express’ says that the English would come to Manchester United, in Spain ‘Mundo Deportivo’ anticipates his arrival at Real Madrid.

The advantage that United has is that the player would not change his lifestyle at all (something vital in this time of crisis) because he would continue to live in the same city and compete in the same league.

I don’t know

For their part, the Spaniards have a vital factor at their mercy: Sterling has declared several times to be an admirer of the merengue ensemble and even his name has sounded several times in the offices of the Santiago Bernabéu.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.