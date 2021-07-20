Transfers: Live transfer market: Xhaka near Roma, Locatelli ready and Bale stays

Good morning again another day transfer market, every day that passes they are closing more operations in the different clubs in Europe, who are already fully in the preparation of the preseason, playing friendlies to reach the start of the leagues. Remains less than a month to start domestic competitions and all teams want to finalize their squads and don’t leave things for last of the summer market. With many players enjoying the holidays after the Eurocup and the Copa America, yet some of them have to decide their future. Highs, lows, transfers, free agents, rumors … We started!

Transfer market on Tuesday, July 20

9:59 Key points for the signing of Locatelli by Juventus

According to Tuttosport, the deal is not yet closed, but the The Locatelli-Juve operation has passed a turning point destined to be decisive.Sassuolo, which is in excellent relations with the Juventus and has understood perfectly that Locatelli you only have one option in mind: the one to play in turn. In the last few hours, important steps have been taken to close the deal. Taking advantage of what had been considered an alternative, in the end it may be decisive, the inclusion of Juventus players in operation. Of all the young people evaluated the favorite of Sassuolo always has been Radu Dragusin, Romanian defender of 19 years who debuted with Andrea Pirlo Last season.

Locatelli contesting a ball in the opening match of the Eurocup against Turkey.

9:52 Xhaka approaches Roma

The arrival of the midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to Arsenal, coming from Anderlecht could produce a domino effect, according to Tuttosport. With the signing of the Belgian Xhaka exit seems more viable, the Swiss wants to go to the Rome with Mourinho and this incorporation of someone from his demarcation would make things easier. His great European Championship with Switzerland has made the Portuguese want to recruit him despite not having his best year at Arsenal and at 28 he wants to change his career after five years at the Emirates.

Xhaka warming up before a game with Arsenal.

9:38 Bale stays

It seems that Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid this season under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti thus fulfilling his contract that ends in 2022. Much had been said about his departure from the white team to another destination such as MLS, but it seems he is going to postpone it, the Italian technician wants to have the Welsh, with him Bale brought out his best version. But still the player continues holidays after the euro and has not joined the team. We’ll see what happens when I get to Madrid.

Bale crossing a ball in his last season at Real Madrid.