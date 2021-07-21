Transfers: Live transfer market: Madrid and United fight for Goretzka, Atleti thinks of Di Lorenzo …

Good morning again another day transfer market, every day that passes they are closing more operations in the different clubs in Europe, who are already fully in the preparation of the preseason, playing friendlies to reach the start of the leagues. Remains less than a month to start domestic competitions and all teams want to finalize their squads and don’t leave things for last of the summer market. With many players enjoying the holidays after the Eurocup and the Copa America, yet some of them have to decide their future. The market does not stop. Highs, lows, transfers, free agents, rumors … We started!

Live transfer market on Wednesday, July 21

16:52 Tenerife is done again with Sergio Gonzlez

Sergio Gonzalez start a new stage in the Tenerife, but this time as a player owned by the blue and white entity. The island club has reached an agreement with the Cdiz, who had the rights of the Cartagena midfielder, so that the Andalusians receive 50 percent of a future transfer. In exchange, Gonzlez arrives on the island at zero cost and sign for three seasons, until next June 30, 2024.Read news.

16:32 Silvestri, to Udinese

The Udinese He already has a substitute in the goalkeeper. After the departure of Juan Musso to Atalanta, the black and white have signed Marco Silvestri from the Hellas Verona. The goalkeeper signs for the next three seasons, until 2024.

15:56 lvaro Pea, to Amorebieta

The preseason continues to advance and Amorebieta does not cease in the effort to create a competitive squad for its debut in La Liga Smartbank, the last to arrive has been lvaro Pea who last ran in Albacete and arrives free. Here you can read the complete information.

6

15:35 Milan have their backs with Tete

Radio Rossonera reports that the 21-year-old Brazilian from Shakhtar Donetsk, Tete, It is the great asset of Milan to reinforce their attack. the information indicates that Samu Castillejo is going to leave San Siro and Tete is the chosen alternative. by Milan of Pioli.

14:55 Sergi Puig, new Ponferradina player

Sergi Puig is a new player of the Ponferradina. The blue and white footballer arrives from the UD Las Palmas, Whose affiliate team he competed with last season. It thus becomes the tenth incorporation of the sports entity for this season. Read news.

14:31 Final offensive by Pogba

The PSG goes with everything for Pogba. According to Mirror Sport, the Parisian team has prepared the final offer to take over the midfielder ofl United: 57 million euros. The agreement with the player according to the British publication is total and the agreement between clubs would be lacking, but for that amount it could be closed.

13:55 Patience for Pjanic

The midfielder of Bara wants to return to Juve after a gray season in the Camp Nou. The Juve It is the priority for a player who does not fit into Koeman’s plans. The Serbian is going to need patience. Juve’s priorities are different at the moment and although his return is not ruled out, operations such as the signing of Locatelli or the renewals of Chiellini and Cuadrado go ahead.

13:30 Inter, possible destination of Kurzawa

According to Tuttosport, Inter’s option could be specified in the next few days to Layvin Kurzawa. Sources within the two clubs have confirmed the existence of an agreement between the Italians and the PSG on the left side. The player does not enter into the plans of the Parisian box.

13:10 Meit signs for Benfica

Souliho Meit being a Benfica player. The management of the Lisbon club, after reaching an agreement with Torino, has managed to convince the 27-year-old midfielder, whom they await today in Portugal. Meit sign for the next five seasons. .

12:50 The ‘Fuenla’ reinforces his defense with Paolo Gozzi

The Fuenlabrada He already has his second signing for this next season: the young Italian-Nigerian defender Paolo Gozzi. The 20-year-old defender arrives from Juventus and signature transferred with option to buy until the end of the season. Read BRAND news

12:35 Inter place Vidal on the market

The interista adventure of Arturo vidal could be coming to an end. At Inter they are not happy with their performance and are willing to negotiate a termination of contract to facilitate the search for a new team for the Chilean.

12:20 Slam from Sporting Lisbon to City by Nuno Mendes

The Sporting has rejected an offer from Manchester City for Nuno Mendes. According to Record, the English club offered 25 million euros plus a player ruled out by Guardiola to be elected by the Portuguese permanently. City consider the Portuguese international a great bet for the future, but they are not willing to go crazy.

11:55 Mnaco thinks of Jovic

TO Jovic The way of Ligue 1 opens for him. Mnaco wants the Madrid forward at the express request of Niko Kovac, coach who coincided with the Serbian striker in the Eintracht in Frankfurt. The Serbian is interested in clubs in the Bundesliga and Italy, but the fact of coinciding with a fully trusted coach can tip the balance.

11:40 Queiroz takes the reins of the Iraq team

Carlos Queiroz is from today the new coach of Iraq. The former Madrid coach trying to qualify for the Asian team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after 35 years without participating in a World Cup event.

11:20 Neto has a market in the Premier

Net look for minutes and in the Premier they think of him. So much Arsenal as Tottenham value the hiring of the Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, but it does not reach what a Bara who works against the clock demands to accommodate the Financial Fair Play to the new contract of Leo Messi.

10:59 Kluivert signs for Nice

Justin kluivert try now in France. After an irregular season in the Bundesliga (He only played nine games as a starter with el RB Leipzig), the player of the Rome leaves on loan to Nice for a season, in an agreement that provides for a definitive purchase option set at 15 million euros, which will become mandatory depending on certain sporting conditions.

10:39 El Cholo does not take his eyes off Di Lorenzo

The Atltico de Madrid Know what Trippier it has a lot of market in the Premier. In the clun they trust that the side stays, but the United He has thought of the British international to reinforce his defense. For that reason the mattress makers already have a list of possible substitutes. One of them, as Corriere dello Sport assures, will have already been tested. Is about Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

10: 20 Madrid wants to make another ‘Alaba’ with Goretzka

Madrid is aiming to make another ‘Alaba’. Leon Goretzka next year, June 30, 2022 and its renovation is stalled. The footballer has risen to the vine with the salary to extend his contract and according to Bild he is willing to continue a year to leave the Allianz Arena free. In January he will be able to sign with another club and Madrid is very attentive to close the signing of the powerful German midfielder at zero cost. Of course, whites are not alone: ​​United also pines for Goretzka.

Goretka celebrates a goal for Germany in the Euro.