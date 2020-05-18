The million dollar question: if James Rodríguez leaves Real Madrid, as is predictable, how much is the magic of his left leg worth today?

The matter comes up after a series of speculations about his real value in the market and the possibility that Flooentino Pérez has of recovering something of the 80 million euros that he paid for him in 2014. It is true that in a couple of years, and As a result of his efficiency in selling marketing products, the player amortized the investment for a long time. But the boss ‘merengue’ is a businessman and he will not lose the option to earn something else, just now in the crisis for the covid-19 coronavirus. How much do you aspire to? That is the question.

The Sun newspaper released in the last hours that Newcastle, which would have Gareth Bale in its sights, could go for the Colombian but for a maximum figure of 32 million euros. It would be his plan B. But for that he requires that the Arab millionaire who intends to buy the clubs finally arrives, which is not so easy because several presidents of the Premier oppose state financing that unbalances competition. It would be, that if, the only team with financial muscle to go shopping in the summer because the others are in distress.

There are too many coincidences and in Everton, by Ancelotti, there are no traces of wanting to bid for the left-handed person either. Anyway. Be careful, the first figure is 32 million.

Then there is the alternative of Atlético de Madrid. According to El Confidencial de España, the only thing clear so far is James’ will to continue in the Spanish capital. The rest is, at least, complicated.

“How can you understand that Simeone fits James and Zidane gives him so little value? In Atleti you have to bleed to win. It takes many physical and mental faculties to adapt to what the ‘Cholo’ proposes. James goes on to show that Zidane is wrong and is a more complete player than the French coach considers him. If it is necessary and even if it seems impossible, in a team of warriors like Atleti and with whom he wants to identify himself, “he writes. Bleed, they say. That which James did not do in Madrid in 2017 and neither, although he tried hard, in Bayern for two seasons.

But it is not the only stumbling block: “Although one thing is his intentions and another that fits an operation in which Atleti would have to make room for him, give out players (possibly Lemar), assume a salary of almost 8 million euros net or lower it and convince Madrid with a transfer amount of over 25 million euros. Jorge Mendes has to solve too many obstacles “, he adds.

It was said here and it has been said ad nauseam: the entrepreneur’s game is to make people believe that it is needed. But in the midst of the crisis, it may not be enough. James wants him but they don’t necessarily want him. And in the midst of that uncertainty, a second figure: 25 million.

In the last hours, unconfirmed versions indicated that there would be one more effort: 10 million of assignment and 25 of compulsory purchase in a year. But Madrid does not want more loans and there are no payment guarantees in a year full of economic anguish. It doesn’t seem very viable.

To think that in 2019 there was money in the market for Bayern to pay 42 million (which added to the 10 of the loan was around 50 million total)! And that Ancelotti’s Napoli seemed expensive at 45 million! And beyond all that: Atlético, before the win in the United States, would have 40 million euros on the table for him!

Today Transfermarket says that its value would reach 35 million euros. In general, it is a value to start talking. But in the crisis it could even be a ceiling, more for a 28-year-old player (almost 29 in summer) of regular current affairs and with no prospect of improvement, as it is a mystery when he will compete again to regain prestige.

Those 80 million euros from 2014 were far away. And it is normal, only Cristiano and Messi seem to retain value over the years and that in terms of salary could lose income due to the covid-19 coronavirus. How much will the most expensive soccer player in the country end up? Place your bets!

