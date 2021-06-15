Transfers Barcelona – Napoli fix the price of Fabián Ruiz

06/15/2021 at 4:49 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Fabián Ruiz aims to be one of the protagonists of the transfer market. The midfielder, on the agenda of Barça and Atlético de Madrid, is not clear about his continuity in a Naples that next season will not play the UEFA Champions League, so the southern Italian team is willing to listen to offers. According to Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, De Laurentiis requests 60 million euros to let the Spanish international leave.

After the refusal of Georginio Wijnaldum, who has finally arrived at PSG, Barça has reactivated the search for a midfielder. According to information from Catalunya Radio, the ex of the Betis is one of the preferred options of the Barcelona directive to reinforce the center of the field. In this context, Atlético de Madrid presents itself as a tough competitor, since Simeone himself has spoken with Fabián to inform him that his wish is for him to wear rojiblanco next season. The Naples midfielder has been on Atlético’s agenda for a long time, which last year tested his hiring after learning that Arsenal was going to deposit the Thomas Partey clause.

Despite the obvious interest of both teams, the signing of Fabian seems complicated. The Naples does not seem to have interest in lowering the 60 million to let out one of his key men, unaffordable figure for both Barça and Atlético. For the transfer to take place, first exits of important players will have to be closed.

Discreet debut in the Eurocup

Despite the leading role he had acquired since his debut in the senior team and his title in the friendly against Portugal, Fabián did not play from the beginning in Spain’s debut in the Eurocup. Luis Enrique’s bet on Rodri, Koke and Pedri hurt the Sevillian, who entered the field in the 87th minute. Despite the indisputable dominance of the national team, especially in the first half, the match ended in a draw (0- 0).