In Juventus they have a fearful lead. And is that the bianconero squad has the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuaín, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and in the coming weeks it could add a new striker in the next transfer market European.

It turns out that Il Tiempo mentions that Pedro Rodriguez, a Spanish attacker from Chelsea, could wear the shirt of Juventus in the short term. The former Barcelona ends his contract with his current club when this season ends and in Turin they welcome his incorporation.

Maurizio Sarri, coach of Juventus, has directed Pedro in the ‘blue’ store and he would have told his leadership to talk to him to see if he is willing to play in Serie A. When his link at Stamford Bridge ends soon, there would be no penalty from FIFA for starting negotiations.

Pedro and a new chance in Europe

However, the ‘Juve’ is not the only Italian team to love the international with the Italian National Team. Roma and Lazio also have it in their plans

To accept, Pedro Rodriguez wants to Juventus I assured him minutes since there is stiff competition to earn a place in Sarri’s starting lineup. In Chelsea, the left winger has already spent five seasons where he has won titles such as the Premier and Europa League.

On the other hand, other top leagues of the Old Continent are preparing for their return in the midst of the global pandemic. Betis-Sevilla will restart LaLiga on June 11, the Premier League returns on June 17 and, on 20, Series A.

