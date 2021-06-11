Transfermarkt: XI most valuable of the Eurocup exceeds 1,000 million

Two from Real Madrid

Transfermarkt has produced the most valuable XI of the Eurocup that has a market value of 1,040 million euros and that has the French Kylian Mbappé as the MVP highlighted with € 160 million.

Behind the PSG player are four professionals valued at 100 million euros each: the English duo Harry Kane & Jadon Sancho and the Belgian couple formed by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. The midfield is for FC Barcelona’s Dutch Frenkie de Jong and Joshua Kimmich from Germany, both worth € 90 million.

In defense is the Real Madrid player Raphaël Varane. The Frenchman is the center-back with the least market value of the three in the top XI of the European Championship: 70 million. The Frenchman is accompanied by the Dutch Matthijs de Ligt and the Portuguese from City Rúben Dias, two of the three most valuable defenders of the moment. The goal is for the Belgian of Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois, quoted in 60 million euros.

Mbappé, Kane, Sancho, Lukaku: the most valuable players of the European Championship

55 Dani Olmo – Spain – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

RB Leipzig

54 Lorenzo Insigne – Italy – € 48 M

& copy imago images

Naples

53 Stefan de Vrij – Netherlands – € 50 M

& copy imago images

Inter

52 Piotr Zielinski – Poland – € 50 M

& copy Imago / TM

Naples

51 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M

& copy imago images

Villarreal CF

50 Ousmane Dembélé – France – € 50 M

& copy imago images

FC Barcelona

49 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M

& copy imago images

Man city

48 N’Golo Kanté – France – € 55 M

& copy imago images

Chelsea

47 David Alaba – Austria – € 55 M

& copy imago images

Bayern

46 Marco Verratti – Italy – € 55 M

& copy imago images

PSG

45 João Cancelo – Portugal – € 55 M

& copy Imago / TM

Man city

44 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – € 55 M

& copy Imago / TM

Leicester City

43 Jude Bellingham – England – € 55 M

& copy imago images

Dortmund

42 Robert Lewandowski – Poland – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Bayern

41 Antoine Griezmann – France – € 60 M

& copy imago images

FC Barcelona

40 Koke – Spain – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

Atlético de Madrid

39 Thibaut Courtois – Belgium – € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

Real Madrid

38 Paul Pogba – France – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Man United

37 Milan Skriniar – Slovakia – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Inter

36 Leroy Sané – Germany – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Bayern

35 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

Juventus

34 Jules Koundé – France – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

Sevilla FC

33 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 60 M

& copy imago images

AC Milan

32 Alessandro Bastoni – Italy – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Inter

31 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – € 65 M

& copy imago images

Liverpool

30 Jack Grealish – England – € 65 M

& copy imago images

Aston Villa

29 Timo Werner – Germany – € 65 M

& copy imago images

Chelsea

28 Kingsley Coman – France – € 65 M

& copy Imago / TM

Bayern

27 Nicoló Barella – Italy – € 65 M

& copy imago images

Inter

26 Declan Rice – England – € 65 M

& copy Imago / TM

West Ham

25 Bukayo Saka – England – € 65 M

& copy imago images

Arsenal

24 Raphaël Varane – France – € 70 M

& copy imago images

Real Madrid

23 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – € 70 M

& copy Imago / TM

Man city

22 Leon Goretzka – Germany – € 70 M

& copy Imago / TM

Bayern

21 Serge Gnabry – Germany – € 70 M

& copy imago images

Bayern

20 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M

& copy imago images

Man city

19 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M

& copy Imago / TM

Real society

18 Kai Havertz – Germany – € 70 M

& copy imago images

Chelsea

17 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M

& copy TM / imago images

FC Barcelona

16 Rúben Days – Portugal – € 75 M

& copy Imago / TM

Man city

15 Mason Mount – England – € 75 M

& copy Imago / TM

Chelsea

14 Matthijs de Ligt – Netherlands – € 70 M

& copy Imago / TM

Juventus

13 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M

& copy Imago / TM

Atlético de Madrid

12 João Félix – Portugal – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Atlético de Madrid

11 Phil Foden – England – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Man city

10 Marcus Rashford – England – € 85m

& copy imago images

Man united

9 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – € 90 M

& copy imago images

Man United

8 Raheem Sterling – England – € 90 M

& copy imago images

Man city

7 Joshua Kimmich – Germany – € 90 M

& copy imago images

Bayern

6 Frenkie de Jong – Netherlands – € 90 M

& copy imago images

FC Barcelona

5 Kevin de Bruyne – Belgium – € 100 M

& copy imago images

Man city

4 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – € 100 M

& copy TM / imago images

Inter

3 Jadon Sancho – England – € 100 M

& copy imago images

Dortmund

2 Harry Kane – England – € 120 M

& copy Imago / TM

Spurs

1 Kylian Mbappé – France – € 160 M

& copy imago images

PSG

Thus, Belgium is the most present team with three footballers, while England, the Netherlands and France contribute two per head. Germany and the current European champion Portugal complete the most valuable XI of the Eurocup.

LaLiga and Real Madrid, those who contribute the most

LaLiga is the championship that includes the most players with a total of three, the same as the Premier League: FC Barcelona’s De Jong and Madrid professionals Varane and Courtois. The white team and Manchester City are the most represented clubs in the line-up with two each.

The most valuable XI of the Transfermarkt Eurocup.

