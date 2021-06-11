Transfermarkt: XI most valuable of the Eurocup exceeds 1,000 million

Two from Real Madrid
Transfermarkt has produced the most valuable XI of the Eurocup that has a market value of 1,040 million euros and that has the French Kylian Mbappé as the MVP highlighted with € 160 million.
Behind the PSG player are four professionals valued at 100 million euros each: the English duo Harry Kane & Jadon Sancho and the Belgian couple formed by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. The midfield is for FC Barcelona’s Dutch Frenkie de Jong and Joshua Kimmich from Germany, both worth € 90 million.
In defense is the Real Madrid player Raphaël Varane. The Frenchman is the center-back with the least market value of the three in the top XI of the European Championship: 70 million. The Frenchman is accompanied by the Dutch Matthijs de Ligt and the Portuguese from City Rúben Dias, two of the three most valuable defenders of the moment. The goal is for the Belgian of Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois, quoted in 60 million euros.
Mbappé, Kane, Sancho, Lukaku: the most valuable players of the European Championship
55 Dani Olmo – Spain – Market value: € 45 M
& copy imago images
RB Leipzig
54 Lorenzo Insigne – Italy – € 48 M
& copy imago images
Naples
53 Stefan de Vrij – Netherlands – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Inter
52 Piotr Zielinski – Poland – € 50 M
& copy Imago / TM
Naples
51 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Villarreal CF
50 Ousmane Dembélé – France – € 50 M
& copy imago images
FC Barcelona
49 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Man city
48 N’Golo Kanté – France – € 55 M
& copy imago images
Chelsea
47 David Alaba – Austria – € 55 M
& copy imago images
Bayern
46 Marco Verratti – Italy – € 55 M
& copy imago images
PSG
45 João Cancelo – Portugal – € 55 M
& copy Imago / TM
Man city
44 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – € 55 M
& copy Imago / TM
Leicester City
43 Jude Bellingham – England – € 55 M
& copy imago images
Dortmund
42 Robert Lewandowski – Poland – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Bayern
41 Antoine Griezmann – France – € 60 M
& copy imago images
FC Barcelona
40 Koke – Spain – € 60 M
& copy Imago / TM
Atlético de Madrid
39 Thibaut Courtois – Belgium – € 60 M
& copy TM / imago images
Real Madrid
38 Paul Pogba – France – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Man United
37 Milan Skriniar – Slovakia – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Inter
36 Leroy Sané – Germany – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Bayern
35 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 60 M
& copy Imago / TM
Juventus
34 Jules Koundé – France – € 60 M
& copy Imago / TM
Sevilla FC
33 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 60 M
& copy imago images
AC Milan
32 Alessandro Bastoni – Italy – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Inter
31 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Liverpool
30 Jack Grealish – England – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Aston Villa
29 Timo Werner – Germany – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Chelsea
28 Kingsley Coman – France – € 65 M
& copy Imago / TM
Bayern
27 Nicoló Barella – Italy – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Inter
26 Declan Rice – England – € 65 M
& copy Imago / TM
West Ham
25 Bukayo Saka – England – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Arsenal
24 Raphaël Varane – France – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Real Madrid
23 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – € 70 M
& copy Imago / TM
Man city
22 Leon Goretzka – Germany – € 70 M
& copy Imago / TM
Bayern
21 Serge Gnabry – Germany – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Bayern
20 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Man city
19 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M
& copy Imago / TM
Real society
18 Kai Havertz – Germany – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Chelsea
17 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M
& copy TM / imago images
FC Barcelona
16 Rúben Days – Portugal – € 75 M
& copy Imago / TM
Man city
15 Mason Mount – England – € 75 M
& copy Imago / TM
Chelsea
14 Matthijs de Ligt – Netherlands – € 70 M
& copy Imago / TM
Juventus
13 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M
& copy Imago / TM
Atlético de Madrid
12 João Félix – Portugal – € 80 M
& copy imago images
Atlético de Madrid
11 Phil Foden – England – € 80 M
& copy imago images
Man city
10 Marcus Rashford – England – € 85m
& copy imago images
Man united
9 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – € 90 M
& copy imago images
Man United
8 Raheem Sterling – England – € 90 M
& copy imago images
Man city
7 Joshua Kimmich – Germany – € 90 M
& copy imago images
Bayern
6 Frenkie de Jong – Netherlands – € 90 M
& copy imago images
FC Barcelona
5 Kevin de Bruyne – Belgium – € 100 M
& copy imago images
Man city
4 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – € 100 M
& copy TM / imago images
Inter
3 Jadon Sancho – England – € 100 M
& copy imago images
Dortmund
2 Harry Kane – England – € 120 M
& copy Imago / TM
Spurs
1 Kylian Mbappé – France – € 160 M
& copy imago images
PSG
Thus, Belgium is the most present team with three footballers, while England, the Netherlands and France contribute two per head. Germany and the current European champion Portugal complete the most valuable XI of the Eurocup.
LaLiga and Real Madrid, those who contribute the most
LaLiga is the championship that includes the most players with a total of three, the same as the Premier League: FC Barcelona’s De Jong and Madrid professionals Varane and Courtois. The white team and Manchester City are the most represented clubs in the line-up with two each.
The most valuable XI of the Transfermarkt Eurocup.
Homepage