Transfermarkt users choose Donnarumma as Euro Cup MVP

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been voted best player of Euro 2020 by Transfermarkt users. Of the more than 100,000 votes cast, around 28.5% have gone to the new PSG player. Thus, Donnarumma has registered almost twice as many votes as his teammate Giorgio Chiellini, the second classified in the Transfermarkt poll.
The 22-year-old footballer signed with PSG yesterday and became the most valuable zero-cost signing in football history, beating Real Madrid player David Alaba. Precisely today, its market value has risen from € 60 million to € 65 million in the latest Transfermarkt update.
Italy dominates the top five places in the vote. Behind Donnarumma and central Chiellini, forward Federico Chiesa and midfielder Jorginho are third and fourth, respectively. Only the Spanish Pedri, ranked fifth, breaks the Italian dominance with 7% of the votes cast.
Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties in the final against England
Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties in the tournament final against England in the 11-meter shootout that decided the title for the Italians. Despite his youth, Donnarumma is 33 caps for the Azzurri. With 719 minutes, he has been the footballer with the most minutes played in the Eurocup.
Pedri, Doku, Damsgaard: the most revalued players in the Eurocup
1 Pedri – Spain – New market value: € 80 M (+ € 10 M)
FC Barcelona
2 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 70 M (+ € 10 M)
Juventus
3 Declan Rice – England – € 70 M (+ € 5 M)
West Ham
4 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 65 M (+ € 5 M)
PSG
5 Dani Olmo – Spain – € 50 M (+ € 5 M)
RB Leipzig
6 Harry Maguire – England – € 50 M (+ € 5 M)
Manchester United
7 Jorginho – Italy – € 45 M (+ € 5 M)
Chelsea
8 Luke Shaw – England – € 42 M (+ € 7 M)
Manchester United
9 Kalvin Phillips – England – € 40 M (+ € 10 M)
Leeds
10 Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg – Denmark – € 40 M (+ € 5 M)
Spurs
11 Patrik Schick – Czech Rep.: € 28 M (+ € 5 M)
Leverkusen
12 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – € 28 M (+ € 3 M)
Man city
13 Jérémy Doku – Belgium – € 26 M (+ € 4 M)
Stade de Rennes
14 Pablo Sarabia – Spain – € 25 M (+ € 3 M)
PSG
15 Jordan Pickford – England – € 25 M (+ € 3 M)
Everton
16 Kasper Dolberg – Denmark – € 22 M (+ € 2 M)
Nice
17 Palhinha – Portugal – € 21 M (+ € 3 M)
Sporting CP
18 Mikkel Damsgaard – Denmark – € 20 M (+ € 7 M)
Sampdoria
19 Joakim Maehle – Denmark – € 19 M (+ € 6 M)
Atalanta
20 Roman Yaremchuk – Ukraine – € 17.5 M (+ € 2.5 M)
KAA Gent
21 Roland Sallai – Hungary – € 16 M (+ € 3 M)
SC Freiburg
22 Haris Seferovic – Switzerland – € 16 M (+ € 2 M)
Benfica
23 Emerson – Italy – € 14 M (+ € 2 M)
Chelsea
24 Ilya Zabarnyi – Ukraine – € 11 M (+ € 5 M)
Dynamo of Kiev
25 Georgiy Bushchan – Ukraine – € 7.5 M (+ € 2.5 M)
Dynamo of Kiev
26 Tomas Holes – Czech Republic – € 7 M (+ € 3 M)
Slavia from Prague
27 Steven Zuber – Switzerland – € 3.5 M (€ +1 M)
Frankfurt
28 László Kleinheisler – Hungary – € 3 M (+ € 1 M)
NK Osijek
29 Daniel Bachmann – Austria – € 2 M (€ +1.2 M)
Watford
30 Andras Schäfer – Hungary – € 1.5 M (+ € 0.8 M)
Dunajska Streda
31 Artem Dovbyk – Ukraine – € 1.5 M (+ € 0.5 M)
SK Dnipro-1
In a total of seven games, the AC Milan goalkeeper for several years left the goal unbeaten three times, conceded four goals and finished the championship with nine saves, according to UEFA data.
