Transfermarkt launches the Eurocup Edition of the market values ​​game

Llorente or Cristiano?

After all Eurocup players have received their new market values, Transfermarkt launches the EuroCup Edition of the market value game ‘What’s my value?’.

Who is more valuable, the young English talent from Dortmund Jude Bellingham or the Portuguese attacker from Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo? Bayer Munich winger Leroy Sané or Real Madrid German midfielder Toni Kroos?

Test how much you know about market value in our game!

Show in the Transfermarkt game your knowledge of the market value of the footballers of the 24 teams that compete in the European Championship, including some of the most valuable professionals in LaLiga such as Frenkie de Jong, João Félix or the Spanish MVP Marcos Llorente. Almost 40 of them are active in First Division teams: at FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Valencia CF or Sevilla FC, among others.

Operation is easy. As in the Upper-Lower game you have two options: red arrow down or green arrow up. In ‘What’s my value?’ you have to find out the market values ​​of Transfermarkt. We show you the value of the first player (on the left) and you have to guess if the value of the second (on the right) is higher or lower.

Hard mode. Instead of the two known options to answer, in hard mode you have one more: red down arrow, green up arrow or gray equal arrow if you think that both players have exactly the same market value.

Once you decide on an option, the market values ​​of both will be discovered. If you get it right you will win a point and the second player will move to the left to be compared with a new player. If your answer is wrong, you start over. See how many points you can get. Play now the Eurocup Edition of ‘What’s my value?’!

France second, Spain fourth: the most valuable teams of the Eurocup

24 Finland – Workforce value: € 44.6 M

Data as of June 7, 2021

23 North Macedonia – Workforce value: € 61.8 M

22 Hungary – Workforce value: € 74.85 M

21 Slovakia – Workforce value: € 131.1 M

20 Wales – Workforce value: € 176.75 M

19 Czech Republic – Workforce value: € 190 M

18 Russia – Workforce value: € 190.8 M

17 Ukraine – Workforce value: € 197.2 M

16 Sweden – Workforce value: € 215 M

15 Scotland – Workforce value: € 269.85 M

14 Poland – Workforce value: € 276.8 M

13 Switzerland – Workforce value: € 283.5 M

12 Denmark – Workforce value: € 310.7 M

11 Austria – Workforce value: € 320.6 M

10 Turkey – Workforce value: € 325 M

9 Croatia – Workforce value: € 375.8 M

8 Netherlands – Workforce value: € 637.05 M

7 Belgium – Workforce value: € 669.40 M

6 Italy – Workforce value: € 764 M

5 Portugal – Workforce value: € 872.50 M

4 Spain – Workforce value: € 915 M

3 Germany – Workforce value: € 936.5 M

2 France – Workforce value: € 1,030 million

1 England – Workforce value: € 1,250 million

