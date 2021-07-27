Transfer market | Varane, Pogba, Lacazette and Vlahovic, names of the day

Raphael Varane is very close to finishing this summer at Manchester United and leaving Real Madrid, a team he has played for since the summer of 2011. After almost ten years at the Merengue club, he leaves Madrid’s defense empty.

According to the newspaper ‘As’, the agreement between the club owners is complete and in the last hours it is when the negotiations have intensified and a point has been reached that it seems very unlikely that the deal will be canceled. The footballer will sign for four seasons plus another optional one and the ‘Red Devils’ will pay Madrid 50 million euros for the transfer.

Before the arrival of Pogba, PSG must sell

PSG wants to sign Paul Pogba after the arrivals of Wijnaldum, Ramos, Achraf and Donnarumma and close a dream team that would be led by Mbappé and Neymar. The French have to sell to several players if they want to seize the services of the Manchester United midfielder.

‘Sky Sports’ advances that the players chosen to collect the 60 million euros requested by the English club would be: Ander Herrera, Areola and Sergio Rico. The three with the arrival of the new signings would have very difficult to play and that is why PSG looks for a way out.

Lacazette sounds for Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid has always been in the orbit of the mattress team, but the player’s demands made their possible arrival impossible. Now it seems that it has been presented the opportunity for the rojiblancos to take over Alexandre Lacazatte. From ‘ESPN’, they advance that Arsenal want to sign Abraham from Chelsea and for that they have to make room in their forward. The ‘gunners’ would let the French out for only 15 million euros.

Vlahovic sounds for the Premier

The Fiorentina forward is the man of fashion in Italy after scoring 21 goals last season in Serie A. In addition, he has scored seven goals in the same match in a friendly match in which he started in the 45th minute after Rest.

According to the English press, the Serbian striker is interested in Tottenham and Liverpool to strengthen their forwards. The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ states that Fiorentina has offered him a renewal offer at the rate of three million per season. The player ends his contract in 2023.

