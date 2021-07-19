Transfer market: Transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo’s great decision, United press for Sal …

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy or the uncertain future of Sal iguez are some of the star issues this Monday that is very interesting in terms of signings.

Transfer market on Monday, July 19

9:25 Sergio Rico will leave PSG

After the arrival of Donarumma and with Keylor Navas on the squad, Sergio Rico’s future points away from PSG. The Spanish goalkeeper has a contract until 2024, but offers will not be lacking. In France they point out that Besiktas has already been interested in their situation.

9:10 United insists with Sal

Manchester United take the lead for Sal guez. The mattress midfielder is one of the great objectives of the Red Devils and the blocking that has occurred in the exchange with Griezmann may precipitate an offer from the English. The Atltico needs to release the salary mass to reinforce its lead and everything can be precipitated.

8:50 Cristiano decides his future

Cristiano peels off the daisy. The future of the Portuguese star at Juventus remains unknown and the possibility of a trade with PSG’s Icardi is on the table according to the Italian press. The Portuguese has fueled the doubts with an enigmatic message on his Instagram: “It is the day of the decision”

We start a new day analyzing the highlights of the transfer market. Here you can follow the last hour on the transfers, transfers and rumors that each team makes to reinforce their squads.