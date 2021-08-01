Transfer market: This is how Real Madrid will tie Mbappé: 40 million transfer premium and 50 gross tokens

Real Madrid seems to have already closed a juicy contract with Kylian Mbappé so that he will become a white player next season, when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends.

According to the newspaper ‘Marca’, the Madrid club has closed a transfer bonus of 40 million euros for French striker Kylian Mbappé if he finally joins the next free summer. In addition, the forward will collect a token close to 50 million euros gross per campaign. Which will make you the highest paid of the white squad.

The forward is still negotiating a hypothetical renewal with the forward, who has a contract until June 2022. Mbappé has already informed Mauricio Pochettino that he has no intention of renewing and has rejected several offers from the Parisian club.

