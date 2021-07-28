Transfer market | The sale of Varane and the idea of ​​mortgaging the house to buy a sports car

Real Madrid continues its particular summer departure operation. On this occasion, it was Varane who left the white institution after seven years to go to Manchester United. The operation has been closed in about 50 million euros, which have been much more valued than the option to renew the French after the sensitive departure of Sergio Ramos to PSG. In this way, the defense of the whites remains in the hands of Alaba, Militao, Nacho and a central quarter that, if nothing changes, it will leave the white house itself.

The rear is not the only line that is being resented in Real Madrid, the possible departure of Odegaard to Arsenal it will also notably weaken a midfield that calls for oxygen. Last season, Casemiro Kroos and Modric They have already shown that they cannot play every game, reaching the final stretch of the game very physically burdened. So, with a Isco in low hours, Fede Valverde and the youth squad Antonio Blanco would be the only options for Ancelotti to rotate the medullary throughout the campaign.

Football | The great goal with which Take Kubo hopes to win the place in Madrid

Soccer

Jovic asks for an opportunity: “I didn’t come to Madrid by accident”

2 HOURS AGO

The offensive line is the one that is most weakened. Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the whites have not found the key to find a reinforcement of height. Neither Mariano, nor Hazard, nor Asensio, nor Bale, nor Jovic they have been able to step forward to assume more importance in the team. Benzema he has been the only one to continue improving despite not having support.

The youth transfer policy has also been disastrous at the White House. Stratospheric carry-over figures for players like Vinicius, Rodrygo or Reinier, which have not set or even progressed and are weighing down the team financially.

–

Image Source: .

Other talents that have materialized, such as Brahim at Milan, They have not had the opportunity to prove their worth with the Madrid shirt, despite having won it on the field.

With the impossibility of getting rid of contracts quite toxic for the club’s coffers, such as that of Bale, Harzard, Marcelo or Jovic, it must be the young people with a poster who go out to have the possibility of facing the possible signing of Mbappé.

A signing that, despite dismantling half the team is still very difficult with the intention of PSG not to sell the player, despite the fact that the Frenchman has already communicated that he will not extend his contract. If he did not join the white discipline, it would be a substantial decline in the workforce compared to last season, which was already short.

The hypothetical signing of the French star would considerably improve Whites’ problems in attack, but the damage received in the other demarcations of the field could turn Real Madrid into a team that resembles a house with a bad foundation, but with a luxury car parked in the garage.

FOLLOW THE SIGNING MARKET LIVE

Soccer

Mbappé: “My biggest dream would be to win the Champions League with PSG”

6 HOURS AGO

Soccer

Real Madrid communicates the positive of Alaba for COVID-19

9 HOURS AGO