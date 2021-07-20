Transfer Market | Simeone, on Griezmann: “I hope I can break it at Barça”

The latest market information pointed to the distancing from the possible return of Antoine Griezmann to Atlético de Madrid. Player and clubs have not agreed on the conditions and the return of the French to the Metropolitan seems very complicated.

Meanwhile, Griezmann has returned to training with FC Barcelona, ​​which is now looking for the forward’s destiny in the Premier League. Despite the cooling of his possible return as a mattress, from the rojiblanco environment they have pointed to an express wish of Simeone on the arrival of Antoine to reinforce the lead.

Diego Pablo Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach

Image Source: .

Transfer market

Griezmann rejoins training with his future in the air

3 HOURS AGO

Something that collides with the statements of the ‘Cholo’ to Marca, in which he hopes that the Frenchman will do very well as a Blaugrana. “Hopefully Griezmann can break it at Barça.” Also drop that now “The players do not leave … and want to come”, in relation to the quality jump of the club.

Do you like Atlético de Madrid? Read more rojiblanca news stories at We are Atleti

Transfer market

Cristiano Ronaldo, very mysterious: “The day of the final decision”

07/18/2021 AT 12:34

Transfer market

Nuno confirms that Bale will not continue at Tottenham and will return to Madrid

07/17/2021 AT 19:28