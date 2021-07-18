Transfer market: Nuno confirms that Gareth Bale will not continue at Tottenham and will return to Real Madrid after his loan

Real Madrid will face another summer the problem of not knowing what to do with Gareth Bale. Nuno Espirito Santo granted his first press conference as Tottenham coach after the start of the club spur preseason and confirmed that the Welshman will not wear the London team shirt again next season after having been loaned out the previous one at the request of José Mourinho . “We need to incorporate some things that we don’t have. We have to bring in people who, in addition to being a good player, are also a good person, because that is where everything begins,” said the Portuguese coach before clarifying: “Gareth Bale will not be part of our squad” .

Hazard and Bale: The Hideous Comparison After Their First Two Seasons

This implies that Bale will have to return to Spain to fulfill his last season of contract with Real Madrid, but doubts about his future are still present. Carlo Ancelotti managed to get a good performance from the captain of the Wales national team and with him he won the 2014 Champions League. However, the bad relationship that Bale has cultivated with the Santiago Bernabéu fans plays against him once again, which I’d put it back on the exit ramp. We must also take into account the economic hardships resulting from the pandemic and the heavy investment in the remodeling of the stadium, which may lead Florentino Pérez to seek a new loan wherever they can take over his file. The possibility of Bale hanging up his boots and dedicate himself exclusively to playing for his national team is also on the table and has been making headlines in the British tabloids since before the European Championship.