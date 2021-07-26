Transfer market | Messi, Varane, Koundé and Saúl, the names of the day

Leo Messi agreed to the renewal with Barcelona two weeks ago, the player accepted a substantial reduction in salary in exchange for signing a contract of more years that will link him with the Blaugrana entity. This contract has not yet been signed and it seems that there is some time left to complete it.

As reported this Monday from the newspaper ‘Sport’, the signing of the agreement would be done during the month of August, since the players that the club needs to fulfill the agreement with Messi have not yet come out. The Barça is very respectful with the surroundings of the Argentine crack. From the Catalan newspaper, they also report that from club sources that the sooner it is signed the better, but that there is no rush: “There is a desire to sign it, there is a hurry but we cannot rush, There are some tempos that must be respected“Leo has been called up to join training on August 2 with his future still up in the air.

During this weekend according to the newspaper ‘Mail’, talks between Manchester United and Real Madrid have advanced And it seems that the signing of Varane by the English club is closer than ever, the French central would go on to receive a very large salary compared to what he receives at his current club.

The agreement between Varane and the ‘Red Devils’ has been total for weeks and the English newspaper also explains that after a conversation between the French central and Carlo Ancelotti, the negotiations between both clubs accelerated.

Other information that comes from England and also from the ‘Daily Mail’, is Manchester United’s interest in acquiring Koundé’s services regardless of Varane’s arrival to the Manchester team. The ‘Red Devils’ think that with the Sevilla player they would have a very versatile defense that would fit perfectly into Solskjaer’s scheme. Figures are not yet discussed, but it seems that the interest may lead to another transfer.

Finally, also from the ‘Daily Mail’ it is said that Liverpool would have already chosen Wijnaldum’s replacement after his departure to PSG. In this case, it would be the Atlético de Madrid footballer, Saúl Ñíguez. From England they point out that the English club prepares an offer of 50 million euros to take over the Spanish player. Saúl’s future is still up in the air as his agent Joshua Barnett pointed out a few days ago. “Nothing is decided, Saúl has as many options to stay as to leave“.

