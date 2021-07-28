Transfer market | Mbappé, Grealish, Zouma and Lautaro, names of the day

Kylian Mbappé is the dream signing for Real Madrid, since the arrival of the player would mean that the white club would once again have a galactic among its ranks.

According to the ‘SER chain’, the Spanish club sees almost impossible that the signing can be carried out this season when PSG closes in the band. Madrid do not want to enter a war with the Parisian team, but if a door is opened they will be prepared to activate the machinery and go for Mbappé this summer.

City prepares to negotiate with Villa for Grealish

Grealish has been a player who has excelled with Aston Villa this season. In addition, he has had a great European Championship when he reached the final against Italy with the English team. its explosion is total and many European clubs love him.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, City has prepared 90 million to take over the signing of the English player. Aston Villa would sit down to negotiate from that amount and it seems that the two clubs want the operation to be carried out satisfying both parties.

Zouma could enter operation ‘Koundé’

Koundé is one of the soap operas of the summer, since Sevilla does not want to sit down to negotiate for less than 70 million euros (player’s clause is 80). Several clubs have tested the Seville club, but none have made a firm offer.

This Wednesday, according to the newspaper ‘Marca’, Chelsea could really enter the operation for Jules Koundé by putting Zouma in it to lower the price of the signing of Koundé and take over one of the centrals with the most projection of current football.

Arsenal are interested in Lautaro

The English club wants to improve its lead after the departure of Martin Ødegaard and according to ‘The Telegraph’, the one chosen by Arsenal would be Lautaro Martínez the Inter Milan striker. The signing would be around 90 million.

