Transfer market | Koundé, Florenzi and De Frutos, the names of the day

Seville Y Chelsea have suffered a stumble in what seemed like a pretty on-track negotiation. The Kurt Zouma refusal to land at the Seville club, complicates an exchange that both considered satisfactory.

Kurt Zouma with Chelsea.

Image Source: .

According to the Daily Mail, the central office of the London entity would rather stay in the Premier League, where he West Ham He has shown interest in getting their services. This turn of events threatens to ruin the operation.

Mourinho wants Florenzi, but Roma is looking for a way out

Florenzi, back in Rome after his assignment at PSG, on sale. La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Jose Mourinho has communicated to the player that count on him, but the Italian entity does not have the same opinion and seeks the exit of a player who was once a badge.

Alessandro Florenzi wearing the Roma captain’s armband.

Image Source: .

The only ones offers on the side they have come from outside italy and one of the teams interested in taking over their services could be the Seville. For now Florenzi you have returned to your country and will not be part of the Roma expedition in Portugal to do the preseason.

From Frutos, if Cucurella comes out

The Getafe already looking substitute for Cucurella. The midfielder, it seems close to leaving the Azulonas ranks Y Of fruits is a name that interested and a lot to Míchel. The winger’s good season in Levante has aroused the interest of Madrid.

Jorge de Frutos

Image Source: .

For its part, granotas need income to be able to face the new signings and the Morales renewal, being forced to part with one of its most important pieces in the last year. The Levantine entity owns 50% of the player’s rights, the other half being owned by Real Madrid.

