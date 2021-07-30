Transfer market | Ilaix Moriba, Trippier and Locatelli, names of the day

The renewal case of Ilaix Moriba with Barcelona is being one of the soap operas of the summer in the transfer market of the Spanish league. The Blaugrana club has separated the player from both the first team and the subsidiary until his future is resolved.

Ilaix Moriba after scoring a goal for Barcelona.

As the ‘Sports World’ advances, Barça has made the definitive renewal proposal to Ilaix Moriba this Wednesday at the meeting held by the footballer’s agents and part of the board of the culé entity. If the player rejects the offer, a way out will be sought, but for now no team has been interested in taking over the services of the midfielder.

The Atlético de Madrid full-back has won the league this year with the mattress team and has adapted very quickly to Spanish football and to Simeone’s scheme. He is a fundamental part of the rojiblancos and they do not want to lose him, but Trippier really wants to go to Manchester United.

Kieran Trippier in a match with Atlético de Madrid.

The medium ‘The Telegraph’ reports this Friday that the ‘Red Devils’ want to take over the Atlético de Madrid defender, but after the signings of Sancho and Varane they have to sell players to be able to sign others. The mattresses would be convinced by an offer of 35 million euros and they would let the English footballer go.

Locatelli, closer to Juventus

After having a good season with Sassuolo and with the Italian national team where he was a key player and took the title. Many European clubs were interested in attacking midfielder, but Juventus is the team the footballer wants to go to.

Manuel Locatelli with Sassuolo.

Giovanni Carnevali, CEO of Sassuolo, confirmed to the media ‘Sky Sports’ that this Friday, July 30, there will be a meeting with Juventus for Locatelli. “We would be happy to sell Locatelli to Juve… But they must pay the correct transfer. Arsenal made a strong bet, and, in addition, a new English club is now in the race. “

