Transfer Market | Griezmann rejoins training with his future in the air

In addition to Griezmann, his compatriot Clément Lenglet and the dutch Frenkie de Jong They returned to preseason training with Barcelona on Tuesday.

If in the morning session one of the signings of this summer exercised for the first time with the Barça shirt, Dutch Memphis DepayIn the afternoon, the other three internationals eliminated in the last 16 of the last European Championship did.

Depay, with permission from the club not to participate in the afternoon session, was the main protagonist of the morning session. But the news of the afternoon training session at the Joan Gamper Sports City was the presence of Griezmann.

And is that the French tip has become one of the protagonists of this summer market, as Barça looks for a way out to reduce the salary mass of the workforce.

The four, along with those available from the first team and the usual Barça B players, will return to work this Wednesday at 9:15 am (7:15 am GMT). However, none of them will participate in the first pre-season friendly, which the Catalans will play against Nàstic this Wednesday, at 7:00 p.m. at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

