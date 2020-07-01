Transfer market Europe today: barter for Juventus and Manchester City | Correia – Moreno | Series A | Soccer

The Turin club confirmed the signings of Felix Correia and Pablo Moreno with City.

June 30, 2020, 05:32 p.m.

Juventus Turin made the barter with Manchester City official on Tuesday, which includes the signing of Portuguese winger Felix Correia for the Italian team and Spanish striker Pablo Moreno for the English.

« Acquisition of the right to sports benefits for the footballer Félix Alexandre Andrade Sanches Correia in exchange for 10.5 million euros payable in the next financial year 2020-2021, » reads the official note from the Turin club.

Correia, who underwent a medical examination at J Medical, Juventus-owned medical center, signed a five-year contract until June 30, 20205 on Monday.

Also, the Spanish Pablo Moreno will go to Manchester City by Pep Guardiola for 10 million euros. « This operation generates a positive economic effect of about 7.6 million, » reported Juventus, a club listed on the Milanese Stock Exchange.

The team chaired by Andrea Agnelli, like all listed companies, is obliged to officially disclose the figures of how many economic operations it carries out and may affect the rise or fall of the value of its shares, which is why its Announcements are made before or after the daily stock market close.

