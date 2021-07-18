Transfer market | Cristiano Ronaldo, very enigmatic: “The day of the final decision”

The Juventus player has been the top scorer both with his team in Serie A (29 goals) and with his team in the Eurocup (5 goals). For this reason, Cristiano continues to be in top form and the Italian team having failed to have a good season without winning the Scudetto, doubts about the future of the Portuguese skyrocket.

These doubts grow even more when the Portuguese star uploads a photo to his social networks accompanied by the phrase “decision day“, which generates a lot of uncertainty among the fans of the Italian team before a possible bomb that could shake the world of football.

Transfer market

Nuno confirms that Bale will not continue at Tottenham and will return to Madrid

17 HOURS AGO

Transfer market

What do Barça and Atlético gain and lose with the Griezmann-Saúl barter?

07/15/2021 AT 09:50

Transfer market

Imminent: Griezmann-Saúl barter may include Lodi or Hermoso

07/14/2021 AT 2:31 PM