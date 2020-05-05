Transfer: Inter Miami would have Luis Suárez ready as its new reinforcement | Football news | League of Spain | Soccer























































































































Inter Miami would be looking for its star player to start the local tournament on the right foot.

Barcelona could lose one of its maximum references.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Christian Amézquita

May 04, 2020, 01:33 p.m.

The global health crisis, as a result of the coronavirus, has significantly affected soccer. The clubs do not have sufficient income to maintain their squads and therefore they have had to take measures, in some extreme cases, to safeguard the institution’s assets.

I mean

In Europe, for example, several teams will have to get rid of some of their players in the upcoming transfer market, in order to fix their financial situation.

FC Barcelona is no stranger to the above and would seek to square numbers with significant sales. According to the English press, Luis Suárez, who is currently recovering from an injury, would be the key.

I mean

The Sun The Sun ’newspaper revealed that David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, would be closely following the situation of the Uruguayan and could put the money on the table. Recall that the Florida team officially debuted in the 2020 season, reaching to dispute two dates of the Eastern Conference.

I mean

Suarez, at the time, affirmed that the MLS “is a league that attracts, the United States is a nice possibility” and for this reason he would welcome a change of scenery, at 33 years old.

In the 2019/20 season he played 23 games and scored 14 goals, while at the general level he has played 270 games with the Blaugrana team and scored 191 times, for an impressive average of 0.71 goals per game.

