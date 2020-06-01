It’s Monday and the start of a new week.

And what better way to begin than with a fresh batch of transfer gossip?

Real Talk 👏

Lille’s president says they have received multiple offers for Victor Osimhen. The striker has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

But elsewhere in Ligue 1, Rennes have ruled out selling reported Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has hinted that he will join a new club this week with a cryptic social media post.

pic.twitter.com/Fjs6oGIEmp – Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) May 31, 2020

And Bayern Munich want Leroy Sané AND Kai Havertz to be their attack for the next generation, according to the club’s former president Uli Hoeness.

Fake News 😡

Manchester United believe agent Mino Raiola is the only person trying to take Paul Pogba away from the club this summer, say The Times.

Inter milan sporting director Piero Ausilio says RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner you’ve already told them he doesn’t want to go there.

Sports World say Barcelona will allow Philippe Coutinho to go out on loan again next season, providing interested clubs are willing to stump up a £ 9m loan fee.

And the Daily Star report that Arsenal and Juventus will both go head-to-head for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Funniest rumor of the day 😂

Harvey Elliott snubbed Real Madrid to sign for Liverpool last summer, according to ..

And, if true, this little detail is particularly amusing…

Real Madrid rolled out the red carpet to try to convince Harvey Elliott to sign for them. There was a tour of the Bernabeu & he was asked if he wanted to meet Sergio Ramos. I replied: “No, it’s OK thanks. I don’t like him after what I did to Mo Salah.” https://t.co/7N5eLYF0pM – James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 31, 2020

What you missed yesterday 👇

Manchester United were reportedly hoping to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

David Luiz was linked with a return to Benfica.

And Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was said to be “dreaming” of a move to Boca Juniors